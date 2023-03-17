https://sputniknews.com/20230317/the-investigation-into-biden-family-corruption-grows-larger-1108484263.html
The Investigation Into Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger
The Investigation Into Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marine Le Pen calling on the Prime Minister to resign, and Poland pledging to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
The Investigation into the Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marine Le Pen calling on the Prime Minister to resign, and Poland pledging to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Democrats Refuse to Address the Border Crisis, Border Walls Work, and Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US History
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | President Macron Raises the Pension Age, Protests in France, and Politicians Wanting Speech Censored
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about Biden's historic border crisis, Border Patrol Chief, and Democrats refusal to appear in Texas hearing. Todd commented on the Border Patrol Chief testimony at the hearing in Texas and how illegal immigration affects all aspects of America. Todd described the problems with the immigration numbers and how the Biden administration has deceived the American people on immigration.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the anti-war movement, President Macron in political trouble, and January 6th deceptions. Ted talked about the anti-war movement on the left and how George Soros financed its destruction. Ted detailed the protests in France and why President Macron raised the pension age.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Investigation Into Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger
04:03 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 17.03.2023)
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marine Le Pen calling on the Prime Minister to resign, and Poland pledging to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Democrats Refuse to Address the Border Crisis, Border Walls Work, and Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US History
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | President Macron Raises the Pension Age, Protests in France, and Politicians Wanting Speech Censored
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about Biden's historic border crisis, Border Patrol Chief, and Democrats refusal to appear in Texas hearing. Todd commented on the Border Patrol Chief testimony at the hearing in Texas and how illegal immigration affects all aspects of America. Todd described the problems with the immigration numbers and how the Biden administration has deceived the American people on immigration.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the anti-war movement, President Macron in political trouble, and January 6th deceptions. Ted talked about the anti-war movement on the left and how George Soros financed its destruction. Ted detailed the protests in France and why President Macron raised the pension age.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.