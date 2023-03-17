https://sputniknews.com/20230317/the-investigation-into-biden-family-corruption-grows-larger-1108484263.html

The Investigation Into Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger

The Investigation Into Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marine Le Pen calling on the Prime Minister to resign, and Poland pledging to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

2023-03-17T04:03+0000

2023-03-17T04:03+0000

2023-03-17T10:41+0000

the backstory

radio

texas

cia

cdc

border patrol

wwiii

france

protests

free speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108484117_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_79a3c0530f35902df20fc84f8f26165b.png

The Investigation into the Biden Family Corruption Grows Larger On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marine Le Pen calling on the Prime Minister to resign, and Poland pledging to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Todd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | Democrats Refuse to Address the Border Crisis, Border Walls Work, and Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US HistoryTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | President Macron Raises the Pension Age, Protests in France, and Politicians Wanting Speech CensoredIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about Biden's historic border crisis, Border Patrol Chief, and Democrats refusal to appear in Texas hearing. Todd commented on the Border Patrol Chief testimony at the hearing in Texas and how illegal immigration affects all aspects of America. Todd described the problems with the immigration numbers and how the Biden administration has deceived the American people on immigration.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the anti-war movement, President Macron in political trouble, and January 6th deceptions. Ted talked about the anti-war movement on the left and how George Soros financed its destruction. Ted detailed the protests in France and why President Macron raised the pension age.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

texas

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, us illegal immigration, what is biden’s corruption case, french retirement age law, french pension law, marine le pen’s pension position, why france raised the pension age, who’s backing the wwiii