Second Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference Will Boost Cooperation: Russian Duma Speaker

There are the opportunities for increasing cooperation in various fields between Russia and Africa, using the parliamentary dimension, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

2023-03-17T16:08+0000

There are the opportunities for increasing cooperation in various fields between Russia and Africa, using the parliamentary dimension, Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement following a meeting with the speaker of South Africa's National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.The Russian lawmaker also said that relations between Moscow and Pretoria are developing thanks to the dialogue between the presidents of the two states.He also proposed to prepare and sign an appropriate agreement between Russia's State Duma and South Africa's National Assembly, as well as to create a high-level parliamentary commission.At the same time, the Russian State Duma speaker noted that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries is showing good results: in 2022, trade between the Russian Federation and South Africa increased by 16.7%.In addition, during their meeting, Volodin and Mapisa-Nqakula discussed cooperation within the BRICS bloc, which is currently chaired by South Africa.The South African official stressed that it is "very important for us that Russia gives priority to the African continent," arguing that many other countries consider Africa as "a great possibility to get African resources." The meeting between the Russian and the South African parliamentary speakers took place on the eve of the start of the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference, which will be hosted by the State Duma in Moscow on March 19-20. According to Volodin, the interest in the event is huge: the first conference has brought together participants from 36 African countries, while more than 40 official parliamentary delegations from all across Africa are going to take part in this year's conference.Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that the conference will feature a speech by President Vladimir Putin, noting that the conference is a preparatory event for the second Russia-Africa Summit, set to be held on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg.

