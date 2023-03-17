https://sputniknews.com/20230317/saudi-arabia-to-invest-in-iran-lindsey-graham-pushes-for-ww3-aussies-fear-us-neocons-1108484918.html

Saudi Arabia to Invest in Iran; Lindsey Graham Pushes for WW3; Aussies Fear US Neocons

Saudi Arabia to Invest in Iran; Lindsey Graham Pushes for WW3; Aussies Fear US Neocons

Saudi Arabia has announced that they will soon be investing in Iranian infrastructure as more Gulf States welcome detente with the Islamic Republic.

2023-03-17T04:54+0000

2023-03-17T04:54+0000

2023-03-17T11:10+0000

the critical hour

radio

saudi arabia

uae

mq-9 reaper

nicolás maduro

iraq

bahrain

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108484772_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e23bd06bf8293c790dd57e6ee520266.png

Saudi Arabia to Invest in Iran; Lindsey Graham Pushes for WW3; Aussies Fear US Neocons Saudi Arabia has announced that they will soon be investing in Iranian infrastructure as more Gulf States welcome detente with the Islamic Republic.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad argues that an international coalition is needed to counter US hegemony. Also, Russia argues that the US using drones in their area is an imposition on sovereignty and demands a response.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. Seymour Hersh, while speaking at the National Press Club, doubled down on his assertion that Joe Biden ordered the attack on Germany's infrastructure.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. US intelligence says that China is preparing for a war that it does not want to fight. Also, leaders of Japan and South Korea held a summit.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss foreign policy. New US revelations about the origin of covid are simply anti-China propaganda moves. Also, Australia fears the US rather than China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Saudi Arabia announces that it will soon invest in Iran. Also, Israeli internal division increases as the Prime Minister bans his ministers from traveling to the US.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the anniversary of the Iraq invasion. Nicholas revisits the US invasion of Iraq and compares it to the US position on the Ukraine conflict.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Black political leaders in Maryland push to move the FBI HQ to a Maryland county. Also, capitalism hits the fan.Camila Escalante, Editor at Kawsachun News, and Latin American Correspondent at PressTV, joins us to discuss the Global South. Some fear that the new President of Brazil may be acting on behalf of the US empire. Also, Honduras is seeking to increase ties to China and spurn the US plan for Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

saudi arabia

uae

iraq

bahrain

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, assad’s visit to moscow, who downed us drone, reaper crashes, aukus deal, why australia joins the aukus, china war with us, wwiii, us invasion of iraq anniversary, where is fbi hq, what are us allies in latin america, honduras-china relations, where is honduras, honduran news