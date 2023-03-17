https://sputniknews.com/20230317/russian-msu-rector-sadovnichy-proposes-closer-cooperation-between-russian-and-african-universities-1108495683.html

Russian MSU Rector Sadovnichy Proposes Closer Cooperation Between Russian and African Universities

Rector of Moscow State University (MSU) Viktor Sadovnichy proposed to create an Association of Universities of Russia and Africa to enhance cooperation between academic circles of African nations and Russia.

The Rector of Moscow State University (MSU), Viktor Sadovnichy, proposed the creation of an Association of Universities of Russia and Africa to enhance cooperation between academic circles of African nations and Russia, during a meeting of Moscow State University's Russian-African Club.In addition to that, the Russian-African Club plans to hold a forum of journalists from Russia and countries on the African continent, as well as round tables on climate change and food security, Sadovnichy said, outlining that the topics are "relevant and important today".He noted that the club has already held several meetings on such topics as scientific and cultural cooperation, adding that participants also discussed opening a Museum of Africa in Moscow, and cooperating in the field of journalism and mass media.According to the MSU Rector, about 27,000 African students are enrolled at Russian universities today, with more than 5,000 studying with the help of Russian scholarships.The MSU Rector outlined that medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, economics, oil and gas, construction, electric power, electrical engineering, IT and communication systems are among the most popular specialties at Russian universities.Sadovnichy also noted that a forum of rectors of Russia and African countries is being prepared, which will be held in July this year within the framework of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.Russia will host in July 2023 the second Russia-Africa Summit, which will take place in Saint Petersburg.The first such summit was held in Sochi and the summing up outlined a set of goals and objectives for developing cooperation between Russia and Africa further in the fields of politics, security, economics, science, technology, culture and the humanitarian field.Recently, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov toured Africa, discussing the possibility for enhancing cooperation with countries of the continent.During a press conference in Angola, the minister noted that the humanitarian sphere is a priority, stating that Russia has decided to double the number of scholarships it awards to Angolans.During Lavrov's visit to Eswatini, the country's foreign minister Thuli Dladla declared that the two countries are also developing ties in the educational field, as Russia has agreed to increase the annual number of scholarships it awards Eswatinian students to 25 from 10.

