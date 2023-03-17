https://sputniknews.com/20230317/russian-msu-rector-sadovnichy-proposes-closer-cooperation-between-russian-and-african-universities-1108495683.html
Russian MSU Rector Sadovnichy Proposes Closer Cooperation Between Russian and African Universities
Russian MSU Rector Sadovnichy Proposes Closer Cooperation Between Russian and African Universities
Rector of Moscow State University (MSU) Viktor Sadovnichy proposed to create an Association of Universities of Russia and Africa to enhance cooperation between academic circles of African nations and Russia.
2023-03-17T13:08+0000
2023-03-17T13:08+0000
2023-03-17T13:08+0000
africa
russia
university
moscow state university (msu)
viktor sadovnichy
education
cooperation
student
scholarship
angola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108495534_0:19:3571:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_a5cd7698ebe91488a33ed92a3084f9ea.jpg
The Rector of Moscow State University (MSU), Viktor Sadovnichy, proposed the creation of an Association of Universities of Russia and Africa to enhance cooperation between academic circles of African nations and Russia, during a meeting of Moscow State University's Russian-African Club.In addition to that, the Russian-African Club plans to hold a forum of journalists from Russia and countries on the African continent, as well as round tables on climate change and food security, Sadovnichy said, outlining that the topics are "relevant and important today".He noted that the club has already held several meetings on such topics as scientific and cultural cooperation, adding that participants also discussed opening a Museum of Africa in Moscow, and cooperating in the field of journalism and mass media.According to the MSU Rector, about 27,000 African students are enrolled at Russian universities today, with more than 5,000 studying with the help of Russian scholarships.The MSU Rector outlined that medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, economics, oil and gas, construction, electric power, electrical engineering, IT and communication systems are among the most popular specialties at Russian universities.Sadovnichy also noted that a forum of rectors of Russia and African countries is being prepared, which will be held in July this year within the framework of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.Russia will host in July 2023 the second Russia-Africa Summit, which will take place in Saint Petersburg.The first such summit was held in Sochi and the summing up outlined a set of goals and objectives for developing cooperation between Russia and Africa further in the fields of politics, security, economics, science, technology, culture and the humanitarian field.Recently, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov toured Africa, discussing the possibility for enhancing cooperation with countries of the continent.During a press conference in Angola, the minister noted that the humanitarian sphere is a priority, stating that Russia has decided to double the number of scholarships it awards to Angolans.During Lavrov's visit to Eswatini, the country's foreign minister Thuli Dladla declared that the two countries are also developing ties in the educational field, as Russia has agreed to increase the annual number of scholarships it awards Eswatinian students to 25 from 10.
https://sputniknews.com/20230308/russia-and-ivory-coast-boost-cooperation-in-education-1108180942.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230313/africas-olympic-committees-support-return-of-russian-athletes-to-competitions-1108354582.html
africa
russia
angola
kingdom of eswatini
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108495534_420:0:3151:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2cdb0d58675daf2cb686502c11ccec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-africa relations, moscow state university, viktor sadovnichy, moscow state university rector, association of universities of russia and africa, enhance cooperation, academic circles, african continen
russia-africa relations, moscow state university, viktor sadovnichy, moscow state university rector, association of universities of russia and africa, enhance cooperation, academic circles, african continen
Russian MSU Rector Sadovnichy Proposes Closer Cooperation Between Russian and African Universities
Russia has recently raised the number of African students who can study in the country. During his recent African tour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the number of places for students from Angola has risen to 300 from 150.
The Rector of Moscow State University (MSU)
, Viktor Sadovnichy, proposed the creation of an Association of Universities of Russia and Africa
to enhance cooperation
between academic circles of African nations and Russia, during a meeting of Moscow State University's Russian-African Club
.
"I am sure that such an association would allow us to increase cooperation between the universities of our countries, and we could find the best ways to activate our projects," Sadovnichy stressed.
In addition to that, the Russian-African Club plans to hold
a forum of journalists
from Russia and countries on the African continent, as well as round tables on climate change and food security, Sadovnichy said, outlining that the topics are "relevant and important today".
He noted that the club has already held several meetings on such topics as scientific and cultural cooperation, adding that participants also discussed opening a Museum of Africa in Moscow, and cooperating in the field of journalism and mass media.
"We are very interested in developing such networking with universities in Africa," Sadovnichy stressed.
According to the MSU Rector, about 27,000 African students are enrolled at Russian universities today, with more than 5,000 studying with the help of Russian scholarships.
"There are currently not so many African students at Moscow University, unlike in Soviet times. And, of course, we are interested in increasing the number of students from African countries," Sadovnichy emphasized.
The MSU Rector outlined that medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, economics, oil and gas, construction, electric power, electrical engineering, IT and communication systems are among the most popular specialties at Russian universities.
Sadovnichy also noted that a forum of rectors of Russia and African countries is being prepared, which will be held in July this year within the framework of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit.
Russia will host in July 2023 the second Russia-Africa Summit, which will take place in Saint Petersburg.
The first such summit was held in Sochi and the summing up outlined a set of goals and objectives for developing cooperation between Russia and Africa further in the fields of politics, security, economics, science, technology, culture and the humanitarian field.
Recently, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov toured Africa,
discussing the possibility for enhancing cooperation with countries of the continent.
During a press conference in Angola, the minister noted
that the humanitarian sphere is a priority, stating that Russia has decided to double the number of scholarships it awards to Angolans.
"We positively assessed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, especially in education. There is a high interest in the Russian language in Angola. In this regard, we have increased the quota from 150 scholarships this academic year to 300 next," he stated.
During Lavrov's visit to Eswatini
, the country's foreign minister Thuli Dladla declared that the two countries are also developing ties in the educational field, as Russia has agreed to increase the annual number of scholarships it awards Eswatinian students to 25 from 10.