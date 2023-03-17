https://sputniknews.com/20230317/russia-regrets-wests-decision-to-block-dnr-ombudsman-from-briefing-unsc-says-nebenzia-1108523382.html

Russia Regrets West’s Decision to Block DNR Ombudsman From Briefing UNSC, Says Nebenzia

Russia regrets that Western states blocked the participation of Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Human Rights Ombudsman Daria Morozova from briefing the UN Security Council, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.

Russia proposed inviting Morozova to brief the UN Security Council but the Western states and its allies voted 8-4 against it, with three states abstaining.The meeting was requested by France and Ecuador to brief the UN Security Council member states on the humanitarian situation of Ukraine.

