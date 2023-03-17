https://sputniknews.com/20230317/renowned-filmmaker-quentin-tarantino-reportedly-prepping-for-final-film-the-movie-critic-1108487743.html

Renowned Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Prepping for Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’

Renowned Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Prepping for Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’

Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is gearing up for his final film and insiders recently detailed that the work-in-progress is expected to be set in the late 1970s in Los Angeles and star a female lead. It's working title is said to be "The Movie Critic."

2023-03-17T02:41+0000

2023-03-17T02:41+0000

2023-03-17T03:52+0000

quentin tarantino

film

hollywood

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083600230_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_ff9aee1eaa6be88ed7a74d0fa68db026.jpg

Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is gearing up for his final film and insiders recently detailed that the work-in-progress is expected to be set in the late 1970s in Los Angeles and star a female lead. It's working title is said to be "The Movie Critic."Tarantino’s tenth film is being speculated as some form of a biopic based on, or inspired by, the life of foundational cinema critic Pauline Kael.Kael, who was fond of Tarantino’s 1994 gory crime/drama "Pulp Fiction," has been credited for boosting the Hollywood Renaissance, and worked as a consultant for Paramount in the late 1970s, the timing of which seems to coincide with the setting in the script of the film.Tarantino is no stranger to rewriting history. His most recent film was set in 1969s Los Angeles, and incorporates the storyline of a fading Hollywood genre and the historically true Tate murders. The 2012 revisionist Western "Django Unchained" followed the tale of a Black slave who attempts to reunite with his enslaved wife in 1858.Tarantino is a much-celebrated artist in the film industry and has earned two Oscars for best writing, three nominations for best directing, and one best picture nomination. Tarantino has said in a past interview that he will step down from filmmaking when he completes his tenth film - or when he reaches the age of 60. Tarantino is set to turn 60 on March 27.“I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’ When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”The filmmaker is said to begin filming in the fall.

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

quentin tarantino, the movie critic, filmmaker, retirement