https://sputniknews.com/20230317/renowned-filmmaker-quentin-tarantino-reportedly-prepping-for-final-film-the-movie-critic-1108487743.html
Renowned Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Prepping for Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’
Renowned Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Prepping for Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’
Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is gearing up for his final film and insiders recently detailed that the work-in-progress is expected to be set in the late 1970s in Los Angeles and star a female lead. It's working title is said to be "The Movie Critic."
2023-03-17T02:41+0000
2023-03-17T02:41+0000
2023-03-17T03:52+0000
quentin tarantino
film
hollywood
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083600230_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_ff9aee1eaa6be88ed7a74d0fa68db026.jpg
Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is gearing up for his final film and insiders recently detailed that the work-in-progress is expected to be set in the late 1970s in Los Angeles and star a female lead. It's working title is said to be "The Movie Critic."Tarantino’s tenth film is being speculated as some form of a biopic based on, or inspired by, the life of foundational cinema critic Pauline Kael.Kael, who was fond of Tarantino’s 1994 gory crime/drama "Pulp Fiction," has been credited for boosting the Hollywood Renaissance, and worked as a consultant for Paramount in the late 1970s, the timing of which seems to coincide with the setting in the script of the film.Tarantino is no stranger to rewriting history. His most recent film was set in 1969s Los Angeles, and incorporates the storyline of a fading Hollywood genre and the historically true Tate murders. The 2012 revisionist Western "Django Unchained" followed the tale of a Black slave who attempts to reunite with his enslaved wife in 1858.Tarantino is a much-celebrated artist in the film industry and has earned two Oscars for best writing, three nominations for best directing, and one best picture nomination. Tarantino has said in a past interview that he will step down from filmmaking when he completes his tenth film - or when he reaches the age of 60. Tarantino is set to turn 60 on March 27.“I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’ When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”The filmmaker is said to begin filming in the fall.
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083600230_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56d712bb733e831487ae79cb1caf80da.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
quentin tarantino, the movie critic, filmmaker, retirement
quentin tarantino, the movie critic, filmmaker, retirement
Renowned Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Prepping for Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’
02:41 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 03:52 GMT 17.03.2023)
The 59-year-old filmmaker is known for such films as "Kill Bill: Volume 1," "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and his latest film, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood." He is rumored to begin filming his tenth and final film this year.
Renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is gearing up for his final film and insiders recently detailed that the work-in-progress is expected to be set in the late 1970s in Los Angeles and star a female lead. It's working title is said to be "The Movie Critic."
Tarantino’s tenth film is being speculated as some form of a biopic based on, or inspired by, the life of foundational cinema critic Pauline Kael.
Kael, who was fond of Tarantino’s 1994 gory crime/drama "Pulp Fiction," has been credited for boosting the Hollywood Renaissance, and worked as a consultant for Paramount in the late 1970s, the timing of which seems to coincide with the setting in the script of the film.
Tarantino is no stranger to rewriting history. His most recent film was set in 1969s Los Angeles, and incorporates the storyline of a fading Hollywood genre and the historically true Tate murders. The 2012 revisionist Western "Django Unchained" followed the tale of a Black slave who attempts to reunite with his enslaved wife in 1858.
Tarantino is a much-celebrated artist in the film industry and has earned two Oscars for best writing, three nominations for best directing, and one best picture nomination. Tarantino has said in a past interview that he will step down from filmmaking when he completes his tenth film - or when he reaches the age of 60. Tarantino is set to turn 60 on March 27.
“I want to stop at a certain point. Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f**ks up three good ones,” Tarantino said in 2012.
“I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’ When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”
The filmmaker is said to begin filming in the fall.