NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, Space
15:27 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 17.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamMembers of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air force chiefs of NATO member states have discussed joint capabilities for defense and combat operations at a bi-annual symposium at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 16, the alliance said on Friday.
"This iteration had topics covering an update on NATO’s Air Shielding effort on the eastern flank of the Alliance and requirements for a counter-Integrated Air Defence System capability. Discussions also focused on how to upgrade and further improve air bases for combat operations and to accelerate NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence efforts," the statement read.
The meeting was hosted by Gen. James Hecker, the commander of the Allied Air Command and US Air Forces Europe/Africa. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Christopher Cavoli joined via video link.
"I am convinced this is the ideal forum to facilitate frank, open and fruitful discussions, especially towards the Vilnius Summit in July 2023. We had great exchanges on Air and Space Power related to the overarching theme of the symposium 'Accelerating Integration,'" Hecker said, as quoted in the statement.
The meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from July 11-12.