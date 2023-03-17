International
Moscow Lambasts ICC Arrest Order Against President Putin as Null and Void
NATO Air Force Chiefs Meet at Ramstein Air Base to Discuss Defense Capabilities, Space
15:27 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 17.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamMembers of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London
