Moscow Lambasts ICC Arrest Order Against President Putin as Null and Void

Earlier in the day Friday, the International Criminal Court issued "warrants of arrest" against two senior Russian officials, including President Putin, over... 17.03.2023, Sputnik International

The arrest warrants issued by the The Hague against Russia's president and children's rights commissioner are null and void and carry no legal weight, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced.Senator Andrei Klishas, the chair of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, echoed Zakharova's sentiments, saying the ICC warrant has "no legal basis or effect" in Russia, and urging Russia to "immediately issue an arrest warrant against all ICC 'judges'.""Today the jurisdiction of the ICC is unrecognized not only by Russia, but also by a number of members of the UN Security Council. Having made such an absurd decision, the ICC has embarked on the path of self-destruction," Klishas said.The ICC issued "warrants of arrest" against Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights, over their alleged responsibility "for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation" from "at least" February 2022 onward.

