https://sputniknews.com/20230317/moscow-calls-untenable-us-remark-that-russias-suspension-of-new-start-legally-invalid-1108495085.html

Moscow Calls Untenable US Remark That Russia's Suspension of New START Legally Invalid

Moscow Calls Untenable US Remark That Russia's Suspension of New START Legally Invalid

The US' statements calling Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is legally invalid are untenable

2023-03-17T07:33+0000

2023-03-17T07:33+0000

2023-03-17T07:33+0000

russia

russia

us

new start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7aa5f894ce0dbac006992928e28598.jpg

"We consider such misinformation as an element of Washington's current political propaganda campaign, the purpose of which is to force Russia to restore the START regime and preserve the possibility for the United States to get unhindered access to our strategic arsenal," Ryabkov said. All the necessary legal justifications were repeatedly presented by Russia in detail, the diplomat said, adding that, for a number of reasons, the Russian side came to the conclusion that Washington had significantly violated the New START and suspended its participation in full accordance with the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. US State Department of State said on Wednesday that Russia's claimed suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty is "legally invalid" and Moscow is still bound by its obligations under the accord.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new strategic arms reduction treaty, new start