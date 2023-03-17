International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Slovak Government Approves Transfer of MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
LIVE UPDATES: Slovak Government Approves Transfer of MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine

09:51 GMT 17.03.2023
Being updated
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
In October 2022, Russian military began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. There have been strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
On 9 March, Russia's armed forces delivered a massive missile attack on the military infrastructure of Ukraine in response to the terrorist attack organized by Kiev in the Bryansk region, including the use of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
10:03 GMT 17.03.2023
Kremlin Confirms That Russia Extending Grain Deal For Another 60 Days
09:34 GMT 17.03.2023
Slovak Government Approves Transfer of MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine
The Slovak government has approved the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, incumbent Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Heger said that Bratislava could make a positive decision on deliveries of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The government has made a decision and unanimously approved an international agreement on the transfer of MiG-29 jets and Kup air defense systems to Ukraine," Heger was quoted as saying by the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

The Slovak President and the Speaker of the Parliament have agreed with this decision, according to Heger.
