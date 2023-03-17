https://sputniknews.com/20230317/huawei-says-its-smic-that-achieved-7-nanometer-microchip-manufacturing-breakthrough-not-them-1108515564.html

Huawei Says It’s SMIC That Achieved 7-Nanometer Microchip Manufacturing Breakthrough, Not Them

Once the world's largest maker of cellphones, Huawei has been extensively sanctioned by the US government, which has levied unproven claims that the company...

Chinese tech giant Huawei moved on Friday to dispel longstanding rumors about its microchip foundry capabilities, according to reports in Chinese media. While the Shenzhen-based firm has mastered one step of the process, allowing it to produce smaller chips, it remains dependent on other makers for 7-nanometer chips.The smaller the chip, the less energy they consume and the more efficient they are as processors. More chips can then fit into a device, too, giving them much greater capability in speed and other features.As part of its efforts to undermine China’s rise to become a modern, technologically advanced nation with a major presence on the global stage, the United States has looked to frustrate China’s tech sector, including by denying them access to the best microchips. Sanctions haphazardly put in place last year were given extensive waivers by the US government after regulators realized they would effectively bring much of the world’s tech manufacturing to a halt.To get around these new roadblocks, Chinese President Xi Jinping has supported dramatic increases in funding for education as well as research and development, and his government has provided additional financial support for the tech sector to compensate for the loss of American markets.

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

