https://sputniknews.com/20230317/goalkeepers-have-less-dementia-risk-than-outfield-players-study-finds-1108492132.html

Goalkeepers Have Less Dementia Risk Than Outfield Players, Study Finds

Goalkeepers Have Less Dementia Risk Than Outfield Players, Study Finds

According to an observational study published in The Lancet Public Health the goalkeepers, who do not often head the ball

2023-03-17T20:18+0000

2023-03-17T20:18+0000

2023-03-17T20:18+0000

viral

football

dementia

brain disease

soccer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_0:49:960:589_1920x0_80_0_0_6033eaf34b1333ac0c8dd2e94d295cf3.jpg

According to an observational study published in The Lancet Public Health the goalkeepers, who do not often head the ball, have less dementia risk than outfield players.Among male football players in the Swedish top division, 9% (537 of 6,007) were diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease, compared with 6% (3,485 of 56,168) of the control group made up of non-players. Goalkeepers had a lower risk than outfield players and taken by themselves, showed no significant increase in neurodegenerative disease compared to the control group.In recent years, there has been growing concern about the impact of head injuries in football and whether this may lead to an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease later in life. A previous study in Scotland found that players have a 3.5 times higher risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases. Following these findings, some football associations have taken steps to reduce the number of head-butts in younger age groups and in training.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dementia risk, the lancet public health, goalkeepers, cte, neurodegenerative disease, brain injuries