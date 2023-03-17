https://sputniknews.com/20230317/former-us-president-donald-trump-returns-to-facebook-for-first-post-since-2021-1108522292.html

Former US President Donald Trump Returns to Facebook with First Post Since 2021

Former US President Donald Trump Returns to Facebook with First Post Since 2021

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Friday published his first post on Facebook* since being removed from the platform after the January... 17.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-17T21:50+0000

2023-03-17T21:50+0000

2023-03-17T21:54+0000

viral

facebook

donald trump

twitter

youtube

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082802090_0:120:3215:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c33c493e0dd4aa4a4e934fe2711145f1.jpg

“I’M BACK!” Trump said in a post. Last month, Facebook reinstated Trump’s account after a two-year suspension. Trump’s account was restored due to the risk of Trump’s online activity to public safety receding, the company said. However, Trump now faces heightened penalties for violations on the platform, Facebook also said. Trump’s last post prior to suspension, made on January 6, urged demonstrators at the US Capitol to “remain peaceful” and respect law enforcement.Earlier on Friday, social media video-sharing site YouTube said it would reinstate Trump's account, also after a two year ban. Twitter restored Trump's account after it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk, who lifted several suspensions from the previous owners.Trump's post on Facebook marks his first on any of the platforms that banned him. When Musk announced that he planned to lift Trump's suspension, Trump posted on Truth Social, a Twitter-competitor owned by Trump Media & Technology group, that he would not be returning to Twitter.*Facebook and its parent company Meta is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230317/youtube-reinstates-trumps-account-as-social-media-giants-retreat-from-post-j6-ban-1108517953.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

facebook, donald trump, twitter, youtube