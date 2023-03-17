https://sputniknews.com/20230317/breakthrough-geographic-ancestral-link-made-between-breast-cancer--orkney-islands-in-new-study-1108511367.html

A breakthrough geographic ancestral link has been made between breast cancer & Orkney Islands in a new study.

Trailblazing research has linked a certain gene mutation which heightens the risk of breast and ovarian cancer to a specific geographical location – the Orkney Islands. One in 100 people whose grandparents hail back to the archipelago have a gene variant fraught with a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, the study carried out by Scottish universities claims.Furthermore, the mutation of the gene BRCA1 likely originated in an individual on the archipelago's island of Westray, off the north coast of Scotland around 250 years ago.The North of Scotland NHS genetics clinic team has repeatedly spotted the mutation in women living in the Orkney Islands who have been diagnosed with breast and/or ovarian cancer. The team resorted to clinical genealogy to draw a connection between patients with the variant and an ancestor originating from the outer isle of Westray, with its tiny population of just under 600 people. The findings have prompted plans to offer free testing for the specific gene mutation for residents of the Scottish islands who boast a grandparent from Westray. While the risk of developing cancer is not exclusively linked to the BRCA1 variant, Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka, director of NHS North of Scotland Genetic Service, stressed:Miedzybrodzka, a professor of medical genetics at the University of Aberdeen, added:

