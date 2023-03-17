https://sputniknews.com/20230317/boeing-wins-19bln-contract-to-build-more-army-apache-combat-helicopters-pentagon-reports-1108524057.html

Boeing Wins $1.9Bln Contract to Build More Army Apache Combat Helicopters, Pentagon Reports

Boeing Wins $1.9Bln Contract to Build More Army Apache Combat Helicopters, Pentagon Reports

Boeing has received an almost $2bln US Army contract to produce more Apache AH-64E ground support combat helicopters over the next five years, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

2023-03-17T23:46+0000

2023-03-17T23:46+0000

2023-03-17T23:57+0000

us

arizona

boeing

apache helicopter

apache

mesa

us army contracting command

us defense department

us pentagon

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101850/81/1018508156_0:133:3550:2130_1920x0_80_0_0_ca1c5bc7d5ecb9345b3364cab9b2954f.jpg

Work on the contract extension will be performed in Mesa in the US state of Arizona over the next four and three quarter years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2027, the Defense Department said.Production work on the contract will be overseen by the US Army Contracting Command based at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama, the Defense Department said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221230/one-of-pentagons-biggest-budgets-ever-us-military-spending-in-2023-to-hit-record-high-1105904510.html

arizona

mesa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us army, boeing apache 2 bln contract, apache ah-64e, us army combat helicopters production, boeing mesa arizona, boeing income, boeing profit, us army contracting command boeing apache, apache helicopters