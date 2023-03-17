https://sputniknews.com/20230317/boeing-wins-19bln-contract-to-build-more-army-apache-combat-helicopters-pentagon-reports-1108524057.html
Boeing Wins $1.9Bln Contract to Build More Army Apache Combat Helicopters, Pentagon Reports
Boeing has received an almost $2bln US Army contract to produce more Apache AH-64E ground support combat helicopters over the next five years, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
Work on the contract extension will be performed in Mesa in the US state of Arizona over the next four and three quarter years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2027, the Defense Department said.Production work on the contract will be overseen by the US Army Contracting Command based at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama, the Defense Department said.
23:46 GMT 17.03.2023 (Updated: 23:57 GMT 17.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing has received an almost $2bln US Army contract to produce more Apache AH-64E ground support combat helicopters over the next five years, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"The Boeing Company [of] Mesa, Arizona was awarded a $1,946,212,323 modification contract for the Apache AH-64E full-rate production," the release said on Friday.
Work on the contract extension will be performed in Mesa in the US state of Arizona over the next four and three quarter years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2027, the Defense Department said.
30 December 2022, 06:41 GMT
Production work on the contract will be overseen by the US Army Contracting Command based at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama, the Defense Department said.