Australian Man Breaks World Record For Longest Surf Session

On Friday, Australian former pro-surfer Blake Johnston, has broken the world record for the longest surfing session.

On Friday, Australian former pro-surfer Blake Johnston broke the world record for the longest surfing session. Blake took to the water at Cronulla beach in south Sydney at 1 am on Thursday and surfed for more than 30 hours straight. He planned to surf through until Friday evening to hit the 40-hour mark.He has already conquered 525 waves.Johnston began his surf session to raise $250,000 for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.The previous record was 30 hours and 11 minutes, held by South Africa's Josh Enslin.

