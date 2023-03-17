International
Australian Man Breaks World Record For Longest Surf Session
On Friday, Australian former pro-surfer Blake Johnston, has broken the world record for the longest surfing session.
On Friday, Australian former pro-surfer Blake Johnston broke the world record for the longest surfing session. Blake took to the water at Cronulla beach in south Sydney at 1 am on Thursday and surfed for more than 30 hours straight. He planned to surf through until Friday evening to hit the 40-hour mark.He has already conquered 525 waves.Johnston began his surf session to raise $250,000 for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.The previous record was 30 hours and 11 minutes, held by South Africa's Josh Enslin.
19:27 GMT 17.03.2023
In terms of surfing, Australia is endless: 30,000 km of coastline with enough waves for everyone.
On Friday, Australian former pro-surfer Blake Johnston broke the world record for the longest surfing session. Blake took to the water at Cronulla beach in south Sydney at 1 am on Thursday and surfed for more than 30 hours straight. He planned to surf through until Friday evening to hit the 40-hour mark.
He has already conquered 525 waves.

"I've surfed my whole life but never in this realm. Yeah, it's been a mental and physical challenge, to say the least," Johnston said, as quoted by local media.

Johnston began his surf session to raise $250,000 for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.
The previous record was 30 hours and 11 minutes, held by South Africa's Josh Enslin.
