Australian Man Breaks World Record For Longest Surf Session
© AP Photo / Mark BakerPeople stand on a rock ledge as huge swells hit the headland at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
In terms of surfing, Australia is endless: 30,000 km of coastline with enough waves for everyone.
On Friday, Australian former pro-surfer Blake Johnston broke the world record for the longest surfing session. Blake took to the water at Cronulla beach in south Sydney at 1 am on Thursday and surfed for more than 30 hours straight. He planned to surf through until Friday evening to hit the 40-hour mark.
He has already conquered 525 waves.
"I've surfed my whole life but never in this realm. Yeah, it's been a mental and physical challenge, to say the least," Johnston said, as quoted by local media.
And he’s done it! Cronulla father of 2, Blake Johnston has broken the record for the longest surf session in history. 30 hours and 11 minutes. He’s not done yet though, he plans to surf until 5pm this arvo! @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/2UMAZeFtFx— James Wilson (@WesternWilson9) March 16, 2023
Johnston began his surf session to raise $250,000 for the Chumpy Pullin Foundation.
The previous record was 30 hours and 11 minutes, held by South Africa's Josh Enslin.