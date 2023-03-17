https://sputniknews.com/20230317/australia-to-acquire-220-up-to-date-tomahawk-cruise-missiles-from-us-1108500558.html

Australia to Acquire 220 Up-To-Date Tomahawk Cruise Missiles from US

Australia to Acquire 220 Up-To-Date Tomahawk Cruise Missiles from US

Canberra wants to buy up to 220 of the latest Tomahawk cruise missiles for $895 million to mount on Australian warships, the deal will boost the defense... 17.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-17T13:23+0000

2023-03-17T13:23+0000

2023-03-17T13:25+0000

asia

indo-asia-pacific region

australia

royal australian navy

australian defense force

us-china relations

aukus

five eyes

cruise missile

arms sales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105398317_0:75:1830:1104_1920x0_80_0_0_97039a3e737d8de34c65f77858d98c6d.jpg

The US State Department has cleared the sale to Australia of the Tomahawk Military System (TWS), which consists of the All Up Round (AUR), the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) and the Theater Mission Planning Center (TMPC). This includes 200 Block V RGM-109E AUR missiles and 20 Block IVs, in addition to spare parts and maintenance services.Under the AUKUS and Five Eyes alliances, the US gradually is beefing up the military potential of its allies encircling China. Thus, cruise missiles to Japan are also on the horizon, in addition to Canberra getting nuclear subs and other arms sales. US Admiral John Aquilino stated that the current friction is 'alarming' and that the US is in "robust competition" with Beijing. Chinese officials have regularly warned Washington not to escalate the level of tension in the region.What is Tomahawk?The RGM version of Tomahawk is for the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) which means Australia will use them on 3 of their Hobart-class destroyers (48 launch cells) and 9 of their planned Hunter-class frigates (based on British Type 26 design) with 32 launch cells each.The Block IV Tomahawk missile is the most widely used version of the RGM-109, introducing an ability of loitering over the area and scanning targets with its DSMAC camera, making the operator able to manually choose or change the target.The most modern modification including 3 iterations in production – the basic RGM-109 Block V with contemporary digital navigating and communication systems, the Block VA with a brand new guiding system and radar and the Block VB introducing a new Joint Multi-Effects Warhead System (JMEWS) to bolster its capability of dealing more damage against a variety of targets.

https://sputniknews.com/20210202/red-line-that-must-not-be-crossed-top-chinese-official-hopes-us-abandons-its-zero-sum-rivalry-1081955528.html

indo-asia-pacific region

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indo-pacific, australia, us-china relations, arms sales, bgm-109, tomahawk, cruise missiles, aukus