International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/usaf-released-video-of-black-sea-drone-being-approached-by-russian-jets-1108473653.html
USAF Released Video of Black Sea Drone Being Approached by Russian Jets
USAF Released Video of Black Sea Drone Being Approached by Russian Jets
Even though the United States previously claimed that Russian fighter aircraft collided with the US attack drone, thus allegedly causing the UAV's demise, no such events can be seen in the footage released by the US Air Force.
2023-03-16T15:54+0000
2023-03-16T17:13+0000
world
us military
mq-9 reaper
drone
su-27
footage
black sea drone incident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101558/52/1015585271_0:0:4380:2464_1920x0_80_0_0_253fc6de3a766d10cd19898fcc250e93.jpg
The US military has released a video that allegedly depicts the encounter between their attack drone and a Russian fighter aircraft over the Black Sea near Crimea on March 14.In the footage, the Russian Su-27 fighter jet can be seen approaching the US drone from behind before buzzing it.Curiously, the video does not seem to substantiate the claim made by the US earlier about the drone going down due to a collision with the Russian warplane, as the UAV can be seen continuing its flight after Su-27 whizzes past.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101558/52/1015585271_0:0:4000:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_2a77a5c2d7b664f08b5f038d002677b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mq-9 reaper drone, us drone over black sea
mq-9 reaper drone, us drone over black sea

USAF Released Video of Black Sea Drone Being Approached by Russian Jets

15:54 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 16.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthGeneral Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone
General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Even though the United States previously claimed that Russian fighter aircraft collided with their attack drone, thus allegedly causing the UAV's demise, no such events can be seen in the footage released by the US Air Force.
The US military has released a video that allegedly depicts the encounter between their attack drone and a Russian fighter aircraft over the Black Sea near Crimea on March 14.
In the footage, the Russian Su-27 fighter jet can be seen approaching the US drone from behind before buzzing it.
Curiously, the video does not seem to substantiate the claim made by the US earlier about the drone going down due to a collision with the Russian warplane, as the UAV can be seen continuing its flight after Su-27 whizzes past.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала