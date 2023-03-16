International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-charges-cannabis-distributor-its-ceo--five-entities-over-fraud-scheme-1108481324.html
US Charges Cannabis Distributor, Its CEO & Five Entities Over Fraud Scheme
US Charges Cannabis Distributor, Its CEO & Five Entities Over Fraud Scheme
The US government charged a cannabis distribution company, its CEO and five other entities and persons for participation in a large fraud scheme, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.
2023-03-16T20:05+0000
2023-03-16T20:05+0000
americas
us
us securities and exchange commission (sec)
false statements
complaint
cannabis
penalty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102690/70/1026907051_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_0ead3008dc0f1fae4a4bf6e643121a14.jpg
SEC file a complaint in the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. The court documents showed that since at least 2016, APB, its CEO Robert Lee and other current and former executives provided investors with a number of false statements regarding the company’s activities, including its financial condition and the scope of operations, the statement noted."The complaint alleges that APB funneled millions in investor proceeds to the APB executives’ personal accounts and spent tens of thousands on the executives’ personal expenses," it added.The complaint charged APB, those individuals and three APB subsidiaries with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The commission seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and officer and director bars against charged persons, according to the statement.
https://sputniknews.com/20210331/pot-wont-cure-that-ny-governor-cuomo-to-sign-marijuana-legalisation-bill-amid-harassment-scandal-1082498494.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102690/70/1026907051_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_70fa284da16898d3e1bd6da6f4458d8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us securities and exchange commission, sec charges apb, american patriot brands inc, us cannabis distributor firm fraud case, apb fraud, cannabis in usa, us district court for the district of puerto rico cannabis case, apb ceo robert lee fraud charges
us securities and exchange commission, sec charges apb, american patriot brands inc, us cannabis distributor firm fraud case, apb fraud, cannabis in usa, us district court for the district of puerto rico cannabis case, apb ceo robert lee fraud charges

US Charges Cannabis Distributor, Its CEO & Five Entities Over Fraud Scheme

20:05 GMT 16.03.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikU.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US government charged a cannabis distribution company, its CEO and five other entities and persons for participation in a large fraud scheme, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.
"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged American Patriot Brands Inc. (APB), a cannabis cultivation and distribution company, its CEO, and five other entities and individuals for their participation in a long-running scheme in which they raised more than $30mln from more than one hundred investors across the country and siphoned off millions of those funds to enrich themselves," the statement said.
SEC file a complaint in the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. The court documents showed that since at least 2016, APB, its CEO Robert Lee and other current and former executives provided investors with a number of false statements regarding the company’s activities, including its financial condition and the scope of operations, the statement noted.
"The complaint alleges that APB funneled millions in investor proceeds to the APB executives’ personal accounts and spent tens of thousands on the executives’ personal expenses," it added.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives the thumbs-up during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Moynihan Train Hall in New York, Wednesday, 30 December 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2021
World
It's High Time: New York State Legalises Adult-Use of Cannabis
31 March 2021, 14:36 GMT
The complaint charged APB, those individuals and three APB subsidiaries with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The commission seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and officer and director bars against charged persons, according to the statement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала