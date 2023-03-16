https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-charges-cannabis-distributor-its-ceo--five-entities-over-fraud-scheme-1108481324.html

US Charges Cannabis Distributor, Its CEO & Five Entities Over Fraud Scheme

US Charges Cannabis Distributor, Its CEO & Five Entities Over Fraud Scheme

The US government charged a cannabis distribution company, its CEO and five other entities and persons for participation in a large fraud scheme, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

2023-03-16T20:05+0000

2023-03-16T20:05+0000

2023-03-16T20:05+0000

americas

us

us securities and exchange commission (sec)

false statements

complaint

cannabis

penalty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102690/70/1026907051_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_0ead3008dc0f1fae4a4bf6e643121a14.jpg

SEC file a complaint in the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico. The court documents showed that since at least 2016, APB, its CEO Robert Lee and other current and former executives provided investors with a number of false statements regarding the company’s activities, including its financial condition and the scope of operations, the statement noted."The complaint alleges that APB funneled millions in investor proceeds to the APB executives’ personal accounts and spent tens of thousands on the executives’ personal expenses," it added.The complaint charged APB, those individuals and three APB subsidiaries with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. The commission seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and officer and director bars against charged persons, according to the statement.

https://sputniknews.com/20210331/pot-wont-cure-that-ny-governor-cuomo-to-sign-marijuana-legalisation-bill-amid-harassment-scandal-1082498494.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us securities and exchange commission, sec charges apb, american patriot brands inc, us cannabis distributor firm fraud case, apb fraud, cannabis in usa, us district court for the district of puerto rico cannabis case, apb ceo robert lee fraud charges