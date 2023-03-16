https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-canada-eu-demand-africa-stop-contacts-with-russia--russian-foreign-ministry-1108443964.html
US, Canada, EU Demand Africa Stop Contacts With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry
US, Canada, EU Demand Africa Stop Contacts With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry
Delegations from the United States, Canada and the EU, in anticipation of the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit, are demanding that African leaders in fact stop cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
2023-03-16T05:59+0000
2023-03-16T05:59+0000
2023-03-16T05:59+0000
africa
russia
eu
european union (eu)
us
canada
demands
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg
"There are many examples of this kind. First of all, delegations that come almost daily from Washington and from other Anglo-Saxon countries: from Canada, Great Britain, as well as from the European Union, literally besiege African leaders and African power bodies, parliaments," Ozerov said.After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.
africa
russia
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d320f98a4addb10e9e06c8a9c84c8db3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
neo-colonialism , ud demands , stop cooperation , russian foreign ministry , ambassador-at-large , second russia-africa summit , united states
neo-colonialism , ud demands , stop cooperation , russian foreign ministry , ambassador-at-large , second russia-africa summit , united states
US, Canada, EU Demand Africa Stop Contacts With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Delegations from the United States, Canada and the EU, in anticipation of the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit, are demanding that African leaders in fact stop cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik.
"There are many examples of this kind. First of all, delegations that come almost daily from Washington and from other Anglo-Saxon countries: from Canada, Great Britain, as well as from the European Union, literally besiege African leaders and African power bodies, parliaments," Ozerov said.
"They nearly demand that cooperation with Russia
be stopped," he said.
After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.