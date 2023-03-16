https://sputniknews.com/20230316/us-canada-eu-demand-africa-stop-contacts-with-russia--russian-foreign-ministry-1108443964.html

US, Canada, EU Demand Africa Stop Contacts With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry

US, Canada, EU Demand Africa Stop Contacts With Russia – Russian Foreign Ministry

Delegations from the United States, Canada and the EU, in anticipation of the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit, are demanding that African leaders in fact stop cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

2023-03-16T05:59+0000

2023-03-16T05:59+0000

2023-03-16T05:59+0000

africa

russia

eu

european union (eu)

us

canada

demands

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

"There are many examples of this kind. First of all, delegations that come almost daily from Washington and from other Anglo-Saxon countries: from Canada, Great Britain, as well as from the European Union, literally besiege African leaders and African power bodies, parliaments," Ozerov said.After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

africa

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

neo-colonialism , ud demands , stop cooperation , russian foreign ministry , ambassador-at-large , second russia-africa summit , united states