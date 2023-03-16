https://sputniknews.com/20230316/un-office-on-drugs-and-crime-says-global-supply-of-cocaine-at-record-levels-1108485715.html

UN Office on Drugs and Crime Says Global Supply of Cocaine at Record Levels

Global production of cocaine has increased over the past two years, with global supply of cocaine currently being at record levels, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said on Thursday in the Global Report on Cocaine 2023.

According to the report, some 2,000 tonnes of cocaine was produced in 2020 following a dramatic increase in manufacture since 2014, "when the total was less than half of today’s levels." The report specified that the expansion of coca cultivation doubled between 2013 and 2018, was the highest in 2018, and started to rise sharply in 2021. At the same time, interceptions of cocaine shipments by law enforcement bodies around the world has also increased, with seizures reaching a record high of some 2,000 tonnes in 2021 only.Moreover, "there has been a continuing growth in demand, with most regions showing steadily rising numbers of users over the past decade," the office said, adding that "while the cocaine market remains quite concentrated in the Americas and parts of Europe," there is "a strong potential for a large expansion in Africa and Asia." The report examined the emergence of new hubs for cocaine trafficking and noted that Southeastern Europe and Africa "are increasingly being used as key transit zones for the drug."The report also examined the affect of the Ukraine conflict on routes and cocaine consumption patterns, saying that "there is evidence that foreign criminal groups have used Ukraine’s ports as a way of avoiding law enforcement controls in Western Europe." The office believes that criminal groups trafficking cocaine will also shift their activities s to other Black Sea ports in Romania or Bulgaria.

