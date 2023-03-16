https://sputniknews.com/20230316/syrian-president-wwiii-already-unleashed-by-west-being-waged-in-format-of-proxy-war-1108440498.html

Syrian President: WWIII Already Unleashed by West, Being Waged in Format of Proxy War

The West has unleashed World War III, which is being waged by the Nazis in Ukraine in the format of a proxy war and by the hands of terrorists in Syria, but modern weapons, especially nuclear weapons, do not allow the confrontation to escalate into the traditional format of world war, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday. "I believe that World War III is underway, but it differs in its form," the Syrian president said. "What I mean is that world wars used to be conventional in the past. Armies of several states were fighting against each other."Assad noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now waging a war on behalf of the West, using "its army of Nazis." "The same goes for terrorists, they are the armies operating on behalf of the West in Syria and other regions," the president continued.Switching gears to the matter of the 2022 referendums held in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Syrian president told Sputnik that Damascus fully recognizes the new borders of Russia."Of course. I am saying that these are Russian territories," Assad said when asked whether Damascus recognizes new Russia's borders. "And even if the war had not happened, this is historically Russian land."The president recalled that Syria recognized the regions before they officially became part of Russia.He added that Syria's position is based on historical facts."They [the regions] were handed over to Ukraine probably around 100 years ago, I believe, [it happened] under Lenin. But Russian people live there, and facts on the ground show that this is Russia's land. We are convinced in this position," the president said.

