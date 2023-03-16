https://sputniknews.com/20230316/syrian-president-wwiii-already-unleashed-by-west-being-waged-in-format-of-proxy-war-1108440498.html
Syrian President: WWIII Already Unleashed by West, Being Waged in Format of Proxy War
Syrian President: WWIII Already Unleashed by West, Being Waged in Format of Proxy War
The West has unleashed World War III, which is being waged by the Nazis in Ukraine in the format of a proxy war and by the hands of terrorists in Syria, but modern weapons, especially nuclear weapons, do not allow the confrontation to escalate into the traditional format of world war, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.
2023-03-16T03:15+0000
2023-03-16T03:15+0000
2023-03-16T03:13+0000
world
syria
bashar al-assad
ukraine crisis
referendum
accession
russia
world war iii
proxy war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_0:299:2901:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5016ac0da3a0efb67b672e227c4bfb7c.jpg
Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday. "I believe that World War III is underway, but it differs in its form," the Syrian president said. "What I mean is that world wars used to be conventional in the past. Armies of several states were fighting against each other."Assad noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now waging a war on behalf of the West, using "its army of Nazis." "The same goes for terrorists, they are the armies operating on behalf of the West in Syria and other regions," the president continued.Switching gears to the matter of the 2022 referendums held in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Syrian president told Sputnik that Damascus fully recognizes the new borders of Russia."Of course. I am saying that these are Russian territories," Assad said when asked whether Damascus recognizes new Russia's borders. "And even if the war had not happened, this is historically Russian land."The president recalled that Syria recognized the regions before they officially became part of Russia.He added that Syria's position is based on historical facts."They [the regions] were handed over to Ukraine probably around 100 years ago, I believe, [it happened] under Lenin. But Russian people live there, and facts on the ground show that this is Russia's land. We are convinced in this position," the president said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220928/results-of-referendums-on-joining-russia-in-donbass-kherson-and-zaporozhye-regions-1101303653.html
syria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b97f23a4cc46da1f1b3afd1aa26208c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syrian president bashar assad, world war iii, proxy war, ukraine conflict
syrian president bashar assad, world war iii, proxy war, ukraine conflict
Syrian President: WWIII Already Unleashed by West, Being Waged in Format of Proxy War
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West has unleashed World War III, which is being waged by the Nazis in Ukraine in the format of a proxy war and by the hands of terrorists in Syria, but modern weapons, especially nuclear weapons, do not allow the confrontation to escalate into the traditional format of world war, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.
Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.
"I believe that World War III is underway, but it differs in its form," the Syrian president said. "What I mean is that world wars used to be conventional in the past. Armies of several states were fighting against each other."
"This is also true when it comes to the current situation, but because of modern weaponry, especially nuclear, it is different from conventional war. That is why wars are now moving toward proxy wars," he added.
Assad noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now waging a war on behalf of the West, using "its army of Nazis."
"The same goes for terrorists, they are the armies operating on behalf of the West in Syria and other regions," the president continued.
Switching gears to the matter of the 2022 referendums held in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, the Syrian president told Sputnik that Damascus fully recognizes the new borders of Russia.
28 September 2022, 12:29 GMT
"Of course. I am saying that these are Russian territories," Assad said when asked whether Damascus recognizes new Russia's borders. "And even if the war had not happened, this is historically Russian land."
The president recalled that Syria recognized the regions before they officially became part of Russia.
"This issue has been clear to us from the very beginning, and we will not hesitate in our position. Syria's position is clear and firm, at the same time. We are convinced regarding this matter not only for the sake of friendship with Russia but also because these territories are Russia's territories," Assad said.
He added that Syria's position is based on historical facts.
"They [the regions] were handed over to Ukraine probably around 100 years ago, I believe, [it happened] under Lenin. But Russian people live there, and facts on the ground show that this is Russia's land. We are convinced in this position," the president said.