https://sputniknews.com/20230316/sputnik-and-indonesian-university-agree-on-cooperation-1108492630.html

Sputnik and Indonesian University Agree on Cooperation

Sputnik and Indonesian University Agree on Cooperation

The international news agency and radio Sputnik and the Veteran National Development University concluded a memorandum of understanding at the residence of the Russian Federation Ambassador to Indonesia.

2023-03-16T06:55+0000

2023-03-16T06:55+0000

2023-03-17T06:56+0000

world

sputnik

russia

indonesia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108492485_0:154:3092:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade2f1b32f4f21ba0f3b37ce62b9854.jpg

The document was signed by Sputnik International Cooperation Director Vasily Pushkov and Rector of the Veteran National Development University Mohamad Irhas Effendi. The official ceremony was also attended by Veronika Novoseltseva, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Indonesia. The parties agreed to cooperate on issues of free formation of opinions, ensuring the development of information society and freedom of mass information. "The beginning of our cooperation was last year, when despite the ongoing pandemic, the first session of the SputnikPro project was held for more than 300 students of the communications direction of the university "Veteran". The signing of this memorandum was an important step in further strengthening the professional expert dialogue between our countries," said Pushkov. The Veteran National Development University is a large private university in the Yogyakarta Special Region. The university has departments of social and political sciences, mineral technology, economics and business, industrial engineering and agriculture.

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indonesian university agree on cooperation, international news agency