https://sputniknews.com/20230316/sputnik-and-indonesian-university-agree-on-cooperation-1108492630.html
Sputnik and Indonesian University Agree on Cooperation
Sputnik and Indonesian University Agree on Cooperation
The international news agency and radio Sputnik and the Veteran National Development University concluded a memorandum of understanding at the residence of the Russian Federation Ambassador to Indonesia.
2023-03-16T06:55+0000
2023-03-16T06:55+0000
2023-03-17T06:56+0000
world
sputnik
russia
indonesia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108492485_0:154:3092:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0ade2f1b32f4f21ba0f3b37ce62b9854.jpg
The document was signed by Sputnik International Cooperation Director Vasily Pushkov and Rector of the Veteran National Development University Mohamad Irhas Effendi. The official ceremony was also attended by Veronika Novoseltseva, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Indonesia. The parties agreed to cooperate on issues of free formation of opinions, ensuring the development of information society and freedom of mass information. "The beginning of our cooperation was last year, when despite the ongoing pandemic, the first session of the SputnikPro project was held for more than 300 students of the communications direction of the university "Veteran". The signing of this memorandum was an important step in further strengthening the professional expert dialogue between our countries," said Pushkov. The Veteran National Development University is a large private university in the Yogyakarta Special Region. The university has departments of social and political sciences, mineral technology, economics and business, industrial engineering and agriculture.
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108492485_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_87a341ed9aa02dda58fe5d493c15438e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
indonesian university agree on cooperation, international news agency
indonesian university agree on cooperation, international news agency
Sputnik and Indonesian University Agree on Cooperation
06:55 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 06:56 GMT 17.03.2023)
The international news agency and radio Sputnik and the Veteran National Development University concluded a memorandum of understanding at the residence of the Russian Federation Ambassador to Indonesia.
The document was signed by Sputnik International Cooperation Director Vasily Pushkov and Rector of the Veteran National Development University Mohamad Irhas Effendi.
The official ceremony was also attended by Veronika Novoseltseva, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Indonesia. The parties agreed to cooperate on issues of free formation of opinions, ensuring the development of information society and freedom of mass information.
"The beginning of our cooperation was last year, when despite the ongoing pandemic, the first session of the SputnikPro project was held for more than 300 students of the communications direction of the university "Veteran". The signing of this memorandum was an important step in further strengthening the professional expert dialogue between our countries," said Pushkov.
"The development of information technology has changed the pattern of people's lives. Journalistic practices are not what they used to be. Academics must be updated about current journalistic developments. Sputnik is a big news agency that can certainly share its experiences with students. This kind of activity is a form of diplomacy between the two countries through culture" - Mohamad Irhas Effendi, Rector of the UPN “Veteran” Yogyakarta.
The Veteran National Development University is a large private university in the Yogyakarta Special Region. The university has departments of social and political sciences, mineral technology, economics and business, industrial engineering and agriculture.