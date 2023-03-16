https://sputniknews.com/20230316/singapore-to-import-record-1gw-of-low-carbon-electricity-from-cambodia-reports-energy-agency-1108483969.html

Singapore to Import Record 1GW of Low-Carbon Electricity From Cambodia, Reports Energy Agency

Singapore will soon be able to import 1 gigawatt of low-carbon electricity from Cambodia in what will become the country's largest electricity import to date, the Singaporean Energy Market Authority said on Thursday.

The imported electricity will be produced by low-carbon means, including hydro, solar, and wind power plants, and transferred via new subsea cables, the statement added.Singapore is among the countries poised to transition to green economy. A spike in energy prices in 2022 only spurred Singapore's ambition to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

