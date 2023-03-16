https://sputniknews.com/20230316/shots-fired-desantis-hit-with-an-ethics-complaint-from-trump-super-pac-1108439041.html

Shots Fired: DeSantis Hit With an Ethics Complaint From Trump Super PAC

Shots Fired: DeSantis Hit With an Ethics Complaint From Trump Super PAC

The 15-page complaint accuses DeSantis of violating ethics and election laws by running a “shadow presidential campaign” through which the Florida governor has been allegedly recruiting staffers, raising or soliciting dollar donations, as well as orchestrating a “personally lucrative book tour.”

2023-03-16T02:03+0000

2023-03-16T02:03+0000

2023-03-16T02:02+0000

americas

ron desantis

donald trump

ethics

complaint

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33e94968d7eceb17b54a078085d8a67b.jpg

Former President Donald Trump, who is running for a non-consecutive presidential term this 2024 election, hit out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday as an ethics complaint was filed against the state lawmaker.DeSantis has not announced he will run as a GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential cycle; however, speculation in the media has been rampant and since become a target for the Trump camp.A Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc. has accused DeSantis of violating Florida laws by pursuing a “shadow presidential campaign” despite Trump having teased running for 2024, months before he announced his own campaign.The commission is requesting a probe into whether DeSantis-aligned super PACS (such as “Run, Ron, Run!” which was organized by former Trump aide Ken Cuccinelli), his book tour, and state-level campaign contributions are “unlawful because they serve his personal political objectives, are in furtherance of his personal financial gain at the expense of Florida taxpayers, and are intended to influence his official decision to resign from office.”“It is no secret that Governor DeSantis aspires to national prominence. In fact, and as detailed herein, Governor DeSantis is already a de facto candidate for president of the United States under federal election laws.”MAGA Inc. alleges that a governor should resign from office under a state law that prohibits people from holding an elected position while seeking another.“Should the Commission find that a violation occurred, it should impose penalties that include removing Governor DeSantis from office and disqualifying him from any future ballot in the State of Florida,” MAGA Inc. wrote in the letter.The DeSantis camp has since fired back at Trump and company.Insiders say the attack by Trump’s team is clearly an indication the former president is fearful of his former protege’s growing popularity, despite the governor not having yet declared a presidential run. However, a new poll released on Wednesday shows Trump with a lead over DeSantis in a scenario where the two Republicans duke it out for a 2024 Republican presidential primary slot. Trump received a 46% support rate while DeSantis leveraged with a 32% rate in the hypothetical race.

https://sputniknews.com/20230310/florida-governor-desantis-memoir-outsells-those-of-trump-obama-in-first-week-media-reports-1108237708.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

ron desantis, complaint, donald trump, super pac