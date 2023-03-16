https://sputniknews.com/20230316/senior-russian-lawmaker-visiting-algeria-says-france-must-repent-for-colonial-crimes-1108483802.html
Senior Russian Lawmaker Visiting Algeria Says France Must Repent for Colonial Crimes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France should kneel before the Algerian people and repent for the crimes it committed in the times of colonialism, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.
The crimes of the colonial times are a lesson for the future generations, Matvienko said during her visit to Algeria.
"And of course ... France and other states that colonized African and other countries, they should repent, their entire lives, and kneel before the Algerian people for the crimes they committed," she said, adding that France should compensate for the damage it did during nuclear tests in the South Sahara desert.
"The radioactive fallout there is still above all norms," Matvienko said.
The Russian delegation led by Matvienko arrived in Algeria
on Wednesday. On Thursday, the senior lawmaker attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs' Memorial commemorating the Algerian War, which lasted from 1954 to 1962 and ended with Algeria becoming independent
from France.