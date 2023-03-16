https://sputniknews.com/20230316/senior-russian-lawmaker-visiting-algeria-says-france-must-repent-for-colonial-crimes-1108483802.html

Senior Russian Lawmaker Visiting Algeria Says France Must Repent for Colonial Crimes

Senior Russian Lawmaker Visiting Algeria Says France Must Repent for Colonial Crimes

France should kneel before the Algerian people and repent for the crimes it committed in the times of colonialism, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.

2023-03-16T22:24+0000

2023-03-16T22:24+0000

2023-03-16T22:24+0000

world

algeria

russia

france

valentina matvienko

colonialism

crime

north africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108468613_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_a663fcdcfd019846881fa66a8db4f954.jpg

The crimes of the colonial times are a lesson for the future generations, Matvienko said during her visit to Algeria."The radioactive fallout there is still above all norms," Matvienko said.The Russian delegation led by Matvienko arrived in Algeria on Wednesday. On Thursday, the senior lawmaker attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs' Memorial commemorating the Algerian War, which lasted from 1954 to 1962 and ended with Algeria becoming independent from France.

algeria

russia

france

north africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, algiers, russia, algeria, chair of russia's federation council, speaker valentina matvienko, valentina matvienko, matvienko, matvienko visits algeria, matvienko urges france to repent for colonialism, france must admit it colonialism past