Saudis Slam US NOPEC Bill; Drone Freak Out; EU Economic Woes

Saudi Arabia's energy minister has slammed a US bill that is aimed at forcing OPEC +1 members to lift their self-imposed production cuts.

Saudis Slam US NOPEC Bill; Drone Freak Out; EU Economic Woes Saudi Arabia's energy minister has slammed a US bill that is aimed at forcing OPEC +1 members to lift their self-imposed production cuts.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Questions arise as to the purpose of a US drone that went down off Russia's coast. Also, President Putin and Assad will discuss Syria-Turkey relations in Moscow.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the EU. Strikes are getting more intense in the UK and France as workers respond to economic hardships. Also, Germany is facing a critical LNG shortage next winter.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Nord Stream Andromeda coverup as an absurd attempt to deflect from the obvious answer to the question of who attacked Germany. Also, Ukraine is being destroyed as a proxy of the US.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War" joins us to discuss the economy. The collapse of neoliberal capitalism may be a natural outcome of the nature of this beast. Also, more banks are in danger of collapse from instability.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Iran peace deal is catastrophic for US hegemony. Also, Saudi Arabia's energy minister has slammed a US Bill that is aimed at forcing OPEC +1 members to lift their self-imposed production cuts.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss the GOP unity of Ukraine is starting to crack. Also, faith groups are pushing for a reduction in the Pentagon budget.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss Julian Assange is being betrayed by the very people who stand to lose by his persecution. Also, House Democrats are attacking the first amendment.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Daniel Ellsberg. Mr. Ellsberg has advised that he has terminal cancer and is calling on all of us to work to avert nuclear war.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

