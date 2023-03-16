https://sputniknews.com/20230316/protests-take-place-in-tel-aviv-against-judicial-reform-1108445135.html

Protests Take Place in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform

Protests Take Place in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform

The opposition believes that Netanyahu’s policies undermine democracy and judicial system of Israel. Some protesters even dub his planned reforms as coup attempt.

2023-03-16

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Tel-Aviv where the demonstration against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his judicial reform takes place.In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority.The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis. Since that the country saw a barrage of relentless protests.The protest instigators dubbed March 16 the another "day of resistance to the dictatorship." They claim that hundreds of disruptions and demonstrations will take place across the country."This is the last chance for the Israeli government to stop," they said.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

