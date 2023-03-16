https://sputniknews.com/20230316/president-widodo-calls-for-scrapping-visa-mastercard-to-help-indonesia-be-independent-1108458862.html

President Widodo Calls for Scrapping Visa, MasterCard to Help Indonesia 'Be Independent'

President Widodo Calls for Scrapping Visa, MasterCard to Help Indonesia 'Be Independent'

Indonesia, which is the world’s seventh largest economy in terms of GDP PPP, launched the Domestic Government Credit Card payment system in March 2022.

2023-03-16T11:44+0000

2023-03-16T11:44+0000

2023-03-16T11:44+0000

asia

indonesia

russia

mastercard

visa

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108449998_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1da835592f67510f6b84db03db70b8ec.jpg

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has called for the country to scrap foreign payment networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, and instead using credit cards issued by domestic banks.He said that the goal is to protect any transactions from possible geopolitical fallout that could disrupt the national economy.In March 2022, US-based Visa and MasterCard payment systems announced they were suspending operations in Russia to comply with US sanctions slapped on Moscow in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.Sberbank, one of Russia's biggest banks, responded by issuing a statement that the Visa and Mastercard ban would not affect the operation of payment system cards issued by it within the country, but that payments abroad and in foreign online stores with Russian Visa and MasterCard cards would end. Widodo, for his part, made it clear at the time that his country is not going to sanction Russia.The president's Wednesday remarks come after he launched the Domestic Government Credit Card and the International Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard payment systems.Indonesia remains the seventh-largest economy in the world and the biggest in Southeast Asia in terms of gross domestic product based on purchasing power parity (GDP PPP). Statistics Indonesia data that was released last month indicated that the country’s economy expanded 5.31% in 2022, showing its best annual growth rate since 2013.

https://sputniknews.com/20230211/indonesia-eaeu-may-sign-free-trade-agreement-within-2-years-russian-envoy-says-1107345351.html

indonesia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

indonesia's launch of domestic government credit card payment system, indonesian president's call to ditch foreign payment networks, such as visa and mastercard, western sanctions against russia, russian special military operation in ukraine