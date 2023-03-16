https://sputniknews.com/20230316/polands-transfer-of-mig-29s-to-ukraine-does-not-change-us-stance-on-f-16s-white-house-1108479830.html

Poland's Transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine Does Not Change US Stance on F-16s: White House

Poland's Transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine Does Not Change US Stance on F-16s: White House

Poland's transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine does not affect the United States' position on the transfer of its F-16 jets to Kiev, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

2023-03-16T18:53+0000

2023-03-16T18:53+0000

2023-03-16T18:53+0000

military

poland

ukraine

russia

jets

us

john kirby

f-16

mig-29

fighter jet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107087375_0:174:2673:1678_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c33d4f38fa1e8f9233e1fdc1289327.jpg

Earlier in the day, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Poland will hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. In February, US President Joe Biden said F-16 jets were off the table "for now" for Ukraine.Addressing the issue, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that Ukraine has "at times" asked the United States for up to 128 fourth-generation fighter jets, a mix of F-15, F-18 and F-16 jets. Kahl explained that the new production of F-16 jets for Ukraine would take three-to-six years to deliver, but the United States could deliver older model F-16 jets to Ukraine in about 18-to-24 months.

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/nato-game-us-may-directly-meddle-in-ukrainian-conflict-seymour-hersh-warns---1108410661.html

poland

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland gives ukraine fighter jets, does us send f-16 to ukraine, how much us spends on ukraine