https://sputniknews.com/20230316/north-korea-reveals-thursday-launch-was-overseen-by-kim-jong-un-involved-hwasong-17-icbm-1108485224.html

North Korea Reveals Thursday Launch Was Overseen by Kim Jong Un, Involved Hwasong-17 ICBM

North Korea Reveals Thursday Launch Was Overseen by Kim Jong Un, Involved Hwasong-17 ICBM

North Korea revealed on Friday that its recent launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile had been overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, who previously made an appearance at launches.

2023-03-16T23:25+0000

2023-03-16T23:25+0000

2023-03-16T23:24+0000

asia

intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)

north korea

kim jong-un

ballistic missile

missile test

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105598/56/1055985699_0:121:3000:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_2c164787107f9db76b2b89512375b0bb.jpg

North Korea revealed on Friday that its recent launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile had been overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, who previously made an appearance at launches.State media has indicated that the Thursday test-fire was personally guided by Kim and carried out in response to the ongoing joint military drills conducted by the US and neighboring South Korea.Photos from the launch have since surfaced online showing Kim watching the event, with some images appearing to have come from a camera mounted atop the missile.Offering specifics of the ICBM launch, the outlet detailed that the long-range projectile reached a max altitude of 6,045 kilometers and flew a distance of 1,000.2 kilometers for just under 70 minutes. The projectile ultimately landed in the open waters of the Sea of Japan.It was further stated that Kim had expressed "great satisfaction" after observing the test launch.North Korea's Thursday launch came at the same time that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol were due to hold presidential-level talks. In the immediate aftermath of the test-firing, both Japan and South Korea issued a strong rebuke, with Yoon reportedly telling officials at a National Security Council meeting that North Korea would "certainly pay for reckless provocations."

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-ahead-of-yoon-kishida-meeting-1108437640.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, kim jong un, hwason-17, icbm, ballistic missile test launch, us-south korean joint drills