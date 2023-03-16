https://sputniknews.com/20230316/national-tragedy-president-appeals-for-help-as-cyclone-freddy-kills-225-in-malawi-1108447322.html

'National Tragedy': President Appeals for Help as Cyclone Freddy Kills 225 in Malawi

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has called on the global community to support the country in coping with "a national tragedy" after cyclone Freddy struck the southeast African nation.

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has called on the global community to support the country in coping with "a national tragedy" after cyclone Freddy struck the southeast African nation, with at least 225 deaths being reported.After the president visited some affected areas, he said the damage and distress were "far worse than the images and footage we have been seeing."He also asserted that Freddy was the third storm to "assault" Malawi in 13 months, naming it "a testament to the realities of climate change."In order to support the tens of thousands affected, the government has promised 1.6 billion kwacha ($1.5 million), reports say.Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi overnight on March 13, bringing flooding and landslides that destroyed tens of homes, killed at least 225 and wounded hundreds, the country's authorities said.Many people died in landslides that swept away the rickety houses built on the hills.According to reports, the southern regions of southeast African suffered the most casualties, including in the economic capital – the city of Blantyre.The army and police are leading search and rescue operations as they strive to find survivors.More than 88,000 people have been displaced across the country, many of whom have taken refuge in 165 temporary camps.Cyclone Freddy, which had started in the Indian Ocean northwest of Australia, has lasted about 38 days. The storm unofficially broke the World Meteorological Organization's record as the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, after the latest was set in 1994 by a 31-day storm named John.Having traveled more than 8,000 km, it has caused the deaths of hundreds of people in southeastern Africa so far, affecting Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius and Mozambique.The storm has pummelled Malawi for the second time in less than three weeks, causing deaths and massive destruction.By the end of March 13, President Chakwera introduced a disaster regime in the southern regions.According to Malawian forecasters, weather conditions are expected to better as the storm scatters after days of heavy rains, but local thunderstorms will remain.This can affect the situation with cholera, which is now spreading all across the country.Malawi is already struggling with the deadliest cholera outbreak in its history, which has killed more than 1,600 people since last year.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rainfalls aggravate the cholera situation, increasing the risk of its spread.

