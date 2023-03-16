https://sputniknews.com/20230316/massive-bloom-of-stinky-rotting-seaweed-headed-for-floridas-coast-1108480951.html

Massive Bloom of Stinky, Rotting Seaweed Headed for Florida’s Coast

A large piece of the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, a massive growth of floating seaweed stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the African coast, has broken off and is floating towards the United States.

It’s huge, it’s smelly, and it’s coming right for the Florida coastline.When it arrives this summer, it will cover beaches in Florida and across the region in piles of brown, tangled seaweed called sargassum, which will then begin to rot. Baking in the sun, the organic mass will release hydrogen sulfide as it decays, which smells like rotten eggs and can aggravate asthma and other respiratory problems.The floating seaweed was once largely confined to a region of the Atlantic Ocean called the Sargasso Sea, which exists in the ocean’s natural northern gyre. However, in recent years, it has begun to grow exponentially in a region to the south of the gyre.It’s unclear how the Great Sargassum Belt came to be, but scientists think it started growing off the northern coast of Brazil in 2011, where the Amazon River’s enormous discharge into the ocean carries with it tons of nutrients from the river’s alluvium as well as fertilizer from farm runoff.Every year the sargassum has gotten worse. Brian Barnes, a researcher with the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science, told US media that “the low season of the cycle is now higher than the high point of the cycle five or six years ago.”In Barbados, hundreds of dump trucks patrol the beaches on a daily basis to collect the brown morass; in other places, offshore buoys are being used to try and contain it, with harvesting ships then moving in to gather it up and deposit it. Last year, Barbados received $2 million from the United Nations to fend off the sargassum.“A new project is looking at harvesting it at sea and sinking it to the bottom of the ocean, and in that way sequestering carbon that is used by photosynthesis in the seaweed, sending it to the bottom of the sea where it will be buried,” Brian Lapointe, a research professor at the Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, told US media, adding that this would “chip away at the CO2 buildup in the atmosphere.”

Fantine Gardinier

