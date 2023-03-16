https://sputniknews.com/20230316/mass-protests-amid-benjamin-netanyahus-visit-to-berlin-1108454907.html

Mass Protests amid Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit to Berlin

Society opposes judicial reform initiated by Netanyahu and dubs them as coup attempt.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Berlin where demonstrators hold rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December 2022. Netanyahu and his Justice Minister Yariv Levin propose new legislation that gives government and parliament greater control over the Supreme Court. The controversial bill sparked protest among Israeli society with hundreds of thousands citizens rallying against the reform in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other major cities. Recent data hints that there may be a foreign mastermind behind this protests. A senior government official a told local media that the protests seemed to be well organized and amply funded with what he estimated to be millions of dollars. Another senior official hinted that Israeli government believes US to be behind this wave of rallies. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

