Leader of France's The Republicans Party Says Democracy in Country Experiencing Crisis

The leader of the French liberal-conservative party The Republicans, Eric Ciotti, said that the adoption of the pension reform bill without a vote in parliament indicates a crisis of democracy in the country.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in the parliament in accordance with Article 49.3 of the constitution to avoid "many hours of debate" on the reform.Ciotti added that while the government had failed to deliver on the important pension reform, his party would not support a vote of no confidence to avoid "more chaos.""We don't want to create more chaos, so during the group meeting we decided not to support any vote of no confidence. The crisis situation in our country, which we find ourselves in, will not endure a fatal blow to our democracy and our institutions," he said.Another member of the Republicans, Aurelien Pradie, urged French President Emmanuel Macron to start dialogue with those opposed to the reform.The reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1mln people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

