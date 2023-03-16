International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230316/leader-of-frances-the-republicans-party-says-democracy-in-country-experiencing-crisis-1108484530.html
Leader of France's The Republicans Party Says Democracy in Country Experiencing Crisis
Leader of France's The Republicans Party Says Democracy in Country Experiencing Crisis
The leader of the French liberal-conservative party The Republicans, Eric Ciotti, said that the adoption of the pension reform bill without a vote in parliament indicates a crisis of democracy in the country.
2023-03-16T22:53+0000
2023-03-16T22:53+0000
world
france
pension reform
eric ciotti
emmanuel macron
democracy
authoritarian tendencies
authoritarianism
constitution
the republicans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108484383_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bca1f65f1b0a317680a0b27f0ecbdf3.jpg
Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in the parliament in accordance with Article 49.3 of the constitution to avoid "many hours of debate" on the reform.Ciotti added that while the government had failed to deliver on the important pension reform, his party would not support a vote of no confidence to avoid "more chaos.""We don't want to create more chaos, so during the group meeting we decided not to support any vote of no confidence. The crisis situation in our country, which we find ourselves in, will not endure a fatal blow to our democracy and our institutions," he said.Another member of the Republicans, Aurelien Pradie, urged French President Emmanuel Macron to start dialogue with those opposed to the reform.The reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1mln people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108484383_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b31e18ae7211a4442de653d6594301d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, french pension reform, eric ciotti, eric ciotti on pension reform, french prime minister elisabeth borne article 49.3, french government doesn't respect french people, aurelien pradie, french government no confidence vote, french pension reform backlash strikes protests
france, french pension reform, eric ciotti, eric ciotti on pension reform, french prime minister elisabeth borne article 49.3, french government doesn't respect french people, aurelien pradie, french government no confidence vote, french pension reform backlash strikes protests

Leader of France's The Republicans Party Says Democracy in Country Experiencing Crisis

22:53 GMT 16.03.2023
© AP Photo / Francois MoriEric Ciotti, supporter of conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse, speaks during a campaign rally, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Paris.
Eric Ciotti, supporter of conservative presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse, speaks during a campaign rally, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - The leader of the French liberal-conservative party The Republicans, Eric Ciotti, said on Thursday that the adoption of the pension reform bill without a vote in parliament indicates a crisis of democracy in the country, however, he refused to support a vote of no confidence in the government.
Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years without a vote in the parliament in accordance with Article 49.3 of the constitution to avoid "many hours of debate" on the reform.
"The application of Article 49.3 is the failure of long-standing policy and method, which failed to win the majority support. This reveals a deep political crisis in our institutions, a crisis that the French are experiencing against a backdrop of ever-increasing challenges. This is the crisis of our democracy," he said on air on the French broadcaster following Borne’s announcement.
Ciotti added that while the government had failed to deliver on the important pension reform, his party would not support a vote of no confidence to avoid "more chaos."
"We don't want to create more chaos, so during the group meeting we decided not to support any vote of no confidence. The crisis situation in our country, which we find ourselves in, will not endure a fatal blow to our democracy and our institutions," he said.
Another member of the Republicans, Aurelien Pradie, urged French President Emmanuel Macron to start dialogue with those opposed to the reform.
"The demonstration of power deepens the split in the country. The authorities have made a gigantic democratic mistake, and it will leave traces. We must unite, not fragment the state. If the government had listened to the lawmakers and the people, we would not have been in this situation. Macron cannot remain just a spectator in this situation," he said on air on the broadcaster.
The reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1mln people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала