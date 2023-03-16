https://sputniknews.com/20230316/free-diver-sets-new-world-record-after-plunging-170-feet-under-frozen-swiss-lake-1108440997.html
Free-Diver Sets New World Record After Plunging 170 Feet Under Frozen Swiss Lake
Free-Diver Sets New World Record After Plunging 170 Feet Under Frozen Swiss Lake
The 40-year-old Czech diver set a Guinness World Record on Tuesday after he plunged 170 feet (52.1 meters) into Lake Sils and spent nearly two minutes under the icy water without a wetsuit.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108440352_52:0:3359:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_959176f47926160602bcff7f67e8116e.jpg
Free-diver David Vencl now holds the world record after jumping 170 feet below the surface of a frozen lake in Switzerland. The “motivation speaker and coach,” according to his social media, spent 1 minute and 54 seconds in water that was between 33.8 and 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit.The diver took one breath before plunging into a hole to retrieve a marker left at the 170-foot point of his dive, when he emerged he spat up some blood, and then opened a bottle of champagne.A visit to the hospital later confirmed that Vencl did not experience any serious health concerns.“He kind of enjoyed it but he admits he was a little more nervous than usual and he had some problems with breathing,” said Pavel Kalous, Vencl’s promoter.“If you combine all these three things: cold water, lack of oxygen and the problem with working with pressure, it’s something very unique.”This is the second Guinness World Record for Vencl after he swam 265 feet in an iced-over Czech lake with just one breath in 2021.
