https://sputniknews.com/20230316/credit-suisse-crisis-may-trigger-domino-effect-and-eventual-capital-flight-from-europe-1108460475.html

Credit Suisse Crisis May Trigger Domino Effect and Eventual Capital Flight From Europe

Credit Suisse Crisis May Trigger Domino Effect and Eventual Capital Flight From Europe

Credit Suisse's liquidity crisis may be just the tip of the iceberg as other banks and non-bank financial institutions could become much more fragile and close... 16.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-16T11:42+0000

2023-03-16T11:42+0000

2023-03-16T11:42+0000

analysis

europe

switzerland

bank

swiss national bank

markets

stocks

capital flight

silicon valley bank collapse

credit suisse group ag

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105673/25/1056732535_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b0fa5b08afd3e22328be26e963883b18.jpg

Credit Suisse, a global investment bank and financial services firm, will borrow over 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from Swiss National Bank (SNB) after investors sent its shares down by as much as 30% on Wednesday. The Swiss lender's shares plunged after SNB, its top shareholder, ruled out providing it with fresh funding earlier this week. The development shattered the markets, which were already anxious over the collapse of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week.The professor explained that Credit Suisse has been suffering from a number of strategic mistakes, notably in investment banking activities, such as the Greensill and Archegos failures. The magnitude of Credit Suisse losses has discouraged potential investors to purchase its own stocks, while its major depositors decided to move their savings into a less problematic bank. Outflows of client money reached unprecedented levels in October 2022 and have continued to haunt the lender. Customers withdrew a whopping $133 billion from Credit Suisse last year. Hence, the financial institution has become illiquid, according to the financial expert.Stocks in many other European banks also went down on Wednesday driven by panic and negative sentiment. Western media warned that a run on deposits could be risky for smaller European banks that rely more heavily on client cash. Under these circumstances, disenchanted customers may seek to move their funds to somewhere else causing the flight of money from Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20230316/credit-suisse-bank-announces-sale-of-assets-worth-over-3bln-1108459460.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/us-dow-plummets-nearly-300-points-amid-uncertain-future-of-credit-suisse-1108435887.html

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

credit suisse crisis, credit suisse capital outflow, credit suisse securities, credit suisse shares plummeted, european banking crisis, domino effect, capital outflow from europe, liquidity crisis