https://sputniknews.com/20230316/burkina-faso-arrests-frenchman-suspected-of-espionage-icg-says-1108454685.html

Burkina Faso Arrests Frenchman Suspected of Espionage, ICG says

Burkina Faso Arrests Frenchman Suspected of Espionage, ICG says

Burkina Faso's authorities have arrested ICG consultant Mathieu Pellerin on charges of espionage. Pellerin was later released following a short detention, the ICG has said in a statement.

2023-03-16T11:50+0000

2023-03-16T11:50+0000

2023-03-16T11:50+0000

africa

west africa

burkina faso

ouagadougou

arrest

detention

espionage

intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108457770_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46c7d9dc39ea98a528ffbc717d5c3a4c.jpg

Burkina Faso's authorities have arrested ICG consultant Mathieu Pellerin on charges of espionage. Pellerin was later released following a short detention, the ICG has said in a statement.The ICG claims to have had "productive discussions with the transitional authorities" about the terrorist threat and to have always maintained good relations with different Burkinabe governments.Despite the assurances of the ICG on the relationship with the Burkinabe authorities, certain internet users suspected Pellerin of espionage.In December 2022, two French citizens were expelled from the country amid suspicions of spying for France, as reported by the Burkina Information Agency.Certain observers from Burkina Faso believe that Paris might try to destabilize the country by spying on the African country's intelligence system or hacking into its secret communications, Salif Warma, secretary general of the Burkinabe Association of Barcelona, told Sputnik.In recent months, the Burkinabe people have repeatedly protested in the streets of Ouagadougou against the French military presence on the West African nation's soil, stressing that the French troops were incapable of countering the terrorist threat in the Sahel region.At the end of February, Paris finally declared the end of its military operations in the country and pulled out its troops.

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/france-ends-military-operations-in-burkina-faso-1107605714.html

africa

west africa

burkina faso

ouagadougou

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

international crisis group, spying for france, burkina faso arrest, frenhman arrested, detained