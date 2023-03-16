https://sputniknews.com/20230316/botswana-starts-first-agrivoltaic-project-to-harness-solar-energy-1108468741.html

Botswana Starts First Agrivoltaic Project to Harness Solar Energy

Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources launched agrivoltaic project – a 1-megawatt solar plant that provides the university and the national grid with power within a daytime.

Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources launched an agrivoltaic project – a 1-megawatt solar plant that provides the university and the national grid with power throughout the day.According to the project feasibility assessment, the BUAN’s electricity bill will drop by more than 50 percent in the medium term, while excess energy will flow to the national network.BUAN cultivates horticultural products (vegetables and fruits) under solar panels to maximize land use. The panels are equipped with control motors that allow them to track the sun's movement, reduce ground moisture loss and protect crops during intense summer heats.Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said at the launch ceremony that the facility starts to operate two years after the development of the Integrated Electricity Resource Plan for Botswana, which is aimed at boosting the country's renewables development.The project was financed and implemented alongside the private sector with funds raised from international financiers for a total of 15 million Botswana Pula (around $1.1 million).According to BUAN Vice Chancellor Ketlhatlogile Mosepele, the university has shown that academic institutions and private enterprises can both promote research, as well as bring financial benefits.The whole construction comes on a land plot of 8000 square meters and began in December 2021. It was completed in August 2022.

