Blinken in Ethiopia: Domination Lurks Behind US-Imposed Partnerships, Expert Says

The American way of working with Afrcians always hides the project of domination which destroys the confidence needed in international relations today for peace and security, Dr Franklin Nyamsi says in an interview with Sputnik.

The US secretary of state has a serious problem of conviction and confidence with the Ethiopian authorities, as Washington backed the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in a fight against the federal government in Ethiopia's recently ended internal conflict, Dr. Franklin Nyamsi, president of the African Freedom Institute and a political scientist, says in an interview with Sputnik.Among others, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki accused Washington of supporting the TPLF in the conflict. Afwerki said the peace agreement signed in November 2022 between the two parties to the conflict was worked out "mainly" by the US which aimed to prevent the rebels' total defeat.During the visit to Ethiopia, which began on March 14, Blinken met with the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen to discuss a number of issues from different areas, including the conflict in the northern Ethiopian Tigray region.According to Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, one of the goals of the trip to Ethiopia by Blinken is to "help consolidate peace." Explaining what steps the US could take in order to achieve the goal, Franklin Nyamsi notes that Washington has always used chaos as a parameter for order.He recalls the examples of Somalia and Libya that are suffering turmoil on their soil as a result of the US destabilization policies.For instance, Libya also experienced a civil war during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi, where opposition forces were backed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO), which resulted in turmoil in the country, another civil war, and spreading terrorism across the Sahel region.Somalia has been suffering a devastating civil war since 1988 as a result of which the country turned divided and exposed to the terrorist threat. The US got involved in the country in order to fight terrorists under its Global War on Terrorism efforts in 2007. Since then, there have been numerous reports on the US forces causing casualties among Somali civilians.Nyamsi contrasts the kind of partnership the US practices with African countries to Russian and Chinese ones, saying "there is a very serious difference."He calls partnerships with Russian and China "true", where each party tells openly what it expects from the other, emphasizing that "behind the American way of working with Africans, there is always the hidden project of domination, of hegemony which destroys the confidence needed in international relations today for peace and security."For instance, a number African leaders earlier accused the US of infringing on the sovereignty of African countries, after in May last year, Washington issued a bill that allowed the US to punish African countries for cooperation with Russia in certain areas.The expert believes that despite talking about peace, security, partnership, doing business, fair meetings, the US is permanently involved in destabilization processes. He calls the methods used by the US to force African governments to negotiate on goods, commodities, natural resources, etc. "terrorist".Elaborating on the African's percepton of the recent visits by top US officials which are often described by western media as part of Biden's push to counter Russian and Chinese influence in Africa, the political scientist highlights the "historical perception" of partnership with Russia and China on the continent. "When African people were fighting against colonialism, when they were fighting to recover the sovereignty of their states, they were helped by the former Soviet Union, they were helped by the People's Republic of China," he explains.In contrast to Moscow and Beijing, the expert says, western countries were the colonizers of Africa; thus, he continues, they do not have that positive background in the African mind.He mentions that Russia and China do not meddle in African countries' internal affairs, as does the West.For instance, in January this year, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Qin Gang, during a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen, said China was ready to provide support for the people of Ethiopia who find themselves in a difficult situation following armed clashes.Russia, in turn, during the eigth meeting of the Russian-Ethiopian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Trade in December 2022, agreed with Ethiopia to step up cooperation by creating new conditions to promote investment and development, as reported by the Russian Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra).Comparing the principles of Russian and Chinese foreign policies to those of the US, Nyamsi draws attention to the destructive impact of Washington's sanctioning methods. Last year, the Biden administration suspended preferential access of Ethiopian goods to the United States' market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, dealing a major blow to the country’s textile industry. He says Washington needs to "begin that small exercise, which is to try to understand why people are not accepting that unipolar world, that hegemonic world, that one-sided mind world."Full court diplomatic pressAlong with Franklin Nyamsi, Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled in Shame: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, believes "the US is really putting on a full court diplomatic press on the African continent."He says many African countries tend to deviate from the West-imposed order, which is clearly seen in the context of the UN resolutions on the Russian special military operation, where a number of African nations "have been hesitant to take diplomatic action."For instance, he says, one can have a look at Eritrea, which "has certainly been one of those countries," or South Africa which has held naval drills with Russia and China.In February this year, South Africa hosted its second trilateral naval drills with Russia and China, which were criticized by some Western officials such as David Feldmann, spokesman for the US Embassy in South Africa, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who expressed their concerns.Moreover, a former advisor to the White House called such exercises "not acceptable."More to that, in his opinion, certain African nations "are willing to act very much against the grain of the sort of subservient," the examples of which are Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, where huge mass protest movements have led to governments being overturned.Over the past few years, Burkina Faso and Mali, where their former colonial ruler, France, maintained its military presence since 2014, achieved the pullout of French troops.

