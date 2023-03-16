International
LIVE: Protests Take Place in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives.
Bank Collapses Expose Who This System Really Works For
Women’s Equal Pay Day, Media Muddles Nord Stream Sabotage Reporting, US Sends Nuclear Subs To Australia
2023-03-16T04:31+0000
2023-03-16T10:17+0000
by any means necessary
radio
gender equality
nord stream
china
silicon valley bank collapse
ethiopia
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition to discuss women’s equal pay day and what is behind the gender pay gap, how the pay gap is even wider for women of color, how women’s work is devalued and how the unpaid reproductive labor which often falls to women drives gender inequality, and why only collective organizing and a movement for socialism is capable of closing the pay gap and achieving women’s liberation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss the media war being waged over the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and who did it, how information warfare factors into the imperial war drive by manufacturing consent for more war, and why the US’ European allies have had muted responses to the sabotage of Nord Stream and what that shows about the state of US-European relations.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss the US deal with the UK and Australia which will send nuclear submarines to Australia, how this fits into the US war strategy against China, the constant stream of messages meant to demonize China and why they indicate an approaching kinetic war, and how this war drive demonstrates the differences between China’s model of cooperation and the US model of competition and domination.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and how it exposes the insecurity of the banking sector and its true role in the capitalist system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Ethiopia and what purpose this serves following the end of Ethiopia’s conflict with the Tigray People's Liberation Front, and the connections of imperialist war with the deterioration of the conditions of poor and working people in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:31 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 16.03.2023)
By Any Means Necessary
Sean Blackmon
Jacqueline Luqman
Women’s Equal Pay Day, Media Muddles Nord Stream Sabotage Reporting, US Sends Nuclear Subs To Australia
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition to discuss women’s equal pay day and what is behind the gender pay gap, how the pay gap is even wider for women of color, how women’s work is devalued and how the unpaid reproductive labor which often falls to women drives gender inequality, and why only collective organizing and a movement for socialism is capable of closing the pay gap and achieving women’s liberation.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss the media war being waged over the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and who did it, how information warfare factors into the imperial war drive by manufacturing consent for more war, and why the US’ European allies have had muted responses to the sabotage of Nord Stream and what that shows about the state of US-European relations.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss the US deal with the UK and Australia which will send nuclear submarines to Australia, how this fits into the US war strategy against China, the constant stream of messages meant to demonize China and why they indicate an approaching kinetic war, and how this war drive demonstrates the differences between China’s model of cooperation and the US model of competition and domination.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and how it exposes the insecurity of the banking sector and its true role in the capitalist system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Ethiopia and what purpose this serves following the end of Ethiopia’s conflict with the Tigray People's Liberation Front, and the connections of imperialist war with the deterioration of the conditions of poor and working people in the US.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
