https://sputniknews.com/20230316/assad-praises-russian-aid-to-earthquake-hit-syria--1108445468.html

Assad Praises Russian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syria

Assad Praises Russian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syria

n February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by massive magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive casualties and destruction, killed thousands of people and injured many more.

2023-03-16T09:25+0000

2023-03-16T09:25+0000

2023-03-16T09:25+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

syria

russia

humanitarian aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108395343_2:0:1262:709_1920x0_80_0_0_0f8404d290c05348d6e5bee86b27eb60.jpg

Sputnik collected about 25 tons of humanitarian aid for affected Syrians. With the support of the Russian military, the aid was delivered to Syria and handed over to a children's hospital in Hama. And Sputnik was not alone in this undertaking. In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Bashar Assad praised Russia's aid to Syria. The Syrian president added that "there is another aspect of earthquake-related support…the reconstruction and return of displaced persons to their homes." Assad stresses that his nation must create a mechanism that will manage the post-earthquake clean-up and reconstuction process.Assad added that he wouldn`t mind if other countries will "participate with us in the process of recovery."When the earthquake hit, the West was not eager to help Syria because they have been gambling for a long time on jihadist proxies and terrorists. What should be pointed out is that the US-led Western sanctions against Syria prevented Good Samaritans, donors and humanitarians from sending aid to the disaster-stricken Syrian people, but Russia stepped up to the plate and provided help immediately.Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered Russian troops in Syria to assist in the post-quake disaster relief efforts and provide aid to the victims. On the first day, ten combined units were formed, equipped with specialized gear. Soldiers and rescue workers removed debris and searched for survivors, who receive medical and psychological care. In addition to the combined units at the Khmeimim Air Base, a mobile group of military doctors was set up.

https://sputniknews.com/20230309/sputnik-sends-humanitarian-aid-to-hospital-in-syrias-latakia-in-aftermath-of-deadly-earthquake-1108220717.html

syria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syrian earthquake, russia helps syria, syrian people, russia helps