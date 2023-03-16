International
Assad to Sputnik: International Coalition Needed to Counter US Hegemony
Assad to Sputnik: International Coalition Needed to Counter US Hegemony
A coalition of countries is necessary to counter the US hegemony in the world, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that Russia and China have a special responsibility in this regard.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/10/1108450588_0:0:1258:708_1920x0_80_0_0_098518b5c712b2465fe73a3806c34fcd.png
Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday. There are also a number of countries that can contribute to the creation of a multipolar world, including the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the Syrian leader said.
Assad to Sputnik: International Coalition Needed to Counter US Hegemony

08:59 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 16.03.2023)
© SputnikSyrian President Bashar Assad gives an exclusive interview to Sputnik
Syrian President Bashar Assad gives an exclusive interview to Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
© Sputnik
Exclusive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A coalition of countries is necessary to counter the US hegemony in the world, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that Russia and China have a special responsibility in this regard.
Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The United States remains a power, even if it is moving downhill, but we cannot say that there is any other state that can stop American aggression, which has been lasting for at least three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union or even since the Korean War. However, there are different methods. If we speak about political actions, a coalition between a number of countries is necessary. Russia and China have significant responsibilities in this regard," Assad said.

There are also a number of countries that can contribute to the creation of a multipolar world, including the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the Syrian leader said.
"[There are] other countries that have already begun to distance themselves from the US and lose faith in Washington while feeling that the US is a threat to world stability," the president added.
