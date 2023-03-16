https://sputniknews.com/20230316/assad-international-coalition-needed-to-counter-us-hegemony-1108449282.html

Assad to Sputnik: International Coalition Needed to Counter US Hegemony

A coalition of countries is necessary to counter the US hegemony in the world, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that Russia and China have a special responsibility in this regard.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to interview the Syrian president right after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday. There are also a number of countries that can contribute to the creation of a multipolar world, including the BRICS countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the Syrian leader said.

