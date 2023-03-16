American Drone Goes Down in the Black Sea
04:02 GMT 16.03.2023 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 16.03.2023)
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Senator Graham calling for Russian jets to be shot down, and Honduras seeking diplomatic relations with China.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | COVID-19 Origins, Dr. Fauci Seems Nervous, and Robert F Kennedy Jr
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Joe Biden Has Decades of Lies, Joe Biden's Past Health Issues, and Democrats Protecting the Biden Corruption
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Dr. Facui's past with bioweapons, Republican led hearings, and the global financial markets in trouble. Ian discussed the narrative change on COVID-19 and the silent majority of skeptics on the official COVID-19 narrative. Ian commented on the establishment's reaction to Ron DeSantis's comment on Ukraine and Donald Trump's constant attacks on Ron DeSantis.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about President Biden's odd behavior, the White House celebrates trans women, and Democrats attack journalism. Tyler talked about Joe Biden's corrupt past and his decades of lies in politics. Tyler spoke about the way narratives are used in politics and how lawyers have corrupted the political system.
