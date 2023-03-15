https://sputniknews.com/20230315/what-message-does-black-sea-reaper-crash-send-about-us-spying-missions-and-double-standards-1108426861.html

What Message Does Black Sea Reaper Crash Send About US Spying Missions and Double Standards?

The US MQ-9 Reaper drone fell in the Black Sea after engaging in a sharp maneuvering as Russian fighter jets were scrambled to identify the aircraft flying in... 15.03.2023, Sputnik International

"The United States and NATO have created an already intolerable situation around Russian borders, especially in the Black Sea region. They are present there in different capacities. There are [US/NATO] reconnaissance aircraft and drones [in the region]," Ivan Konovalov, a military expert and political analyst, told Sputnik.The US MQ-9 Reaper drone that fell into the Black Sea on Tuesday morning was a sophisticated and very powerful aircraft of a strategic class, the Russian military expert stressed.Russia Had Good Reasons for Trying to Intercept ReaperAccording to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the airspace control of the Russian Aerospace Forces had recorded the flight of US unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9 over the Black Sea in the region of the Crimean peninsula on the morning of March 14. The drone was flying with its transponders turned off in the direction of the Russian border. As per the MoD, the aircraft violated the boundaries of the area of the temporary regime for the use of airspace, established for the purpose of conducting a special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace and published in accordance with international standards.To identify the intruder, Russian fighter jets rushed to the area; for its part, the MQ-9 started maneuvering over the Black Sea, went into uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and, eventually, crashed. The MoD emphasized that the Russian jet fighters neither used airborne weapons against the drone nor came into contract with the UAV.The loss of the Reaper in the Black Sea made a splash among the US European Command (EUCOM). They issued a release insisting the incident involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone’s propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was summoned to the US State Department over the US drone crash incident. Antonov made it clear that Moscow expects Washington to stop flights near Russian borders. According to the Russian diplomat, it is no secret that US UAVs "gather intelligence which is later used by the Kiev regime to attack [Russia's] Armed Forces and territory," despite the assertions from Washington that the US and NATO don't want to be involved in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict."Their main goals are reconnaissance and intelligence gathering," Konovalov said. "They have enough opportunities for this. And, accordingly, how should the Russian side perceive such actions? (…) American readers should be aware that a substantial number of US and NATO-owned aircraft are hovering like flies in neutral air zones around Russian borders. And [the Americans] also need to understand that the same reconnaissance drones, for example, have equipment that can view Russian territory far inland. And how should one react? Imagine that Russian drones of the same type will fly along the American borders. What will the Americans do?"Biden's War of Balloons and the Sunk ReaperJoe Biden's recent "war of balloons" clearly indicated how sensitive the Americans are about foreign aircraft approaching the US' borders.On February 4, the US Air Force shot down a meteorological device owned by China under the pretext that the balloon that violated US air space was a "surveillance" device. As per Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the balloon was used by the People’s Republic of China "in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States." Beijing had repeatedly stressed that the airship had nothing to do with spying and qualified the US decision to shoot the balloon down as overreaction and hysteria.As if that were not enough, the US military proceeded with downing other unidentified aerial objects hovering over North America in the subsequent week. In mid-February, US President Biden admitted that the unidentified airships were not spy devices dispatched by China but rather aircraft operated by private companies or research institutions.However, the US leadership demonstrated nothing short of righteous indignation when it came to the loss of the MQ-9.Double standards is one of the major characteristic features of American foreign policy, echoed Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy."The United States used military force and used their aviation in order to destroy Chinese civilian meteorological balloons, which did not pose any military danger to the United States, just because those balloons were above the United States or approaching the American territory. At the same time, the United States criticized Russia for intercepting their military drone, which is basically an attack drone and it is also an instrument of espionage," Suslov told Sputnik.What's more, the US and NATO are routinely testing waters near the Russian borders, said Ivan Konovalov. To illustrate his point he particularly cited an incident involving the British RC-135 reconnaissance plane in October 2022.The Russian MoD had warned the UK against a planned spy plane flight over Russian territory but Britain nonetheless sent the aircraft, something that was seen by Moscow as a clear provocation. A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept the British RC-135 that crossed the Russian border near the Svyatoi Nos cape between the Barents Sea and the White Sea.Potential Consequences of US Drone CrashThe question then arises as to whether the Black Sea incident will generate any consequences and if so, what they could be. Sputnik's interlocutors believe that the aerial accident won't prevent the US and its NATO allies from beefing up their military presence in the Black Sea or proceeding with their spying missions in line with the Biden administration's declared objectives.Furthermore, they also expect that the recent development will be used by the United States and European leaders in order to accelerate their military assistance to the Kiev regime."My good friends from [the] European Leadership Network have been monitoring this kind of overflight incidents when the aircraft or naval vessels of NATO and Russia are coming close to each other's borders and they are calculating the potential hazardous ramifications. Because, of course, when it goes about the states with nuclear weapons that NATO has nuclear weapons, and Russia does too, of course. Such incidents are fraught with dire consequences," the political scientist underscored.It is likely that the United States will be strengthening their military presence in both the Baltics and Black Sea regions disregarding the recent incident, Suslov believes. Mizin shares the same concerns, presuming that there would be more troops stationed both in adjacent countries like Poland and the Baltic states; there would be more foreign troops, mostly from the United States, probably Britain, other European, NATO countries; and more money would be invested into military programs.Nonetheless, the increase of US military posture and presence in the territories adjacent to Russia will increase the risks of such incidents, and will increase the risk of direct military clashes, both intended and especially unintended, according to Suslov."The more the United States are present militarily in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, the greater are the risks of inadvertent war between Russia and NATO, which will inevitably be followed by a nuclear escalation," Suslov warned.On the other hand, the aerial incident over the Black Sea may strengthen the positions of those in the West who claim that the United States should exercise restraint, and that there should be and must be strong limits of the US military assistance to Ukraine, according to Suslov.He believes that in the short term prospect, the United States may avoid approximations of their espionage and attack drones over the Russian territory and reduce the intensity of flights of Reapers and other manned and unmanned American aviation near Russian borders.Internal Political Fight Over US Proxy War in UkraineMeanwhile, the Black Sea incident could backfire on the Biden administration as the GOP and Dems are bracing for the primaries, according to the observers.Even though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not officially declared his intent to participate in the 2024 elections, he has already made a very unequivocal statement claiming that the United States must revise its approach towards the Ukrainian conflict and exercise more restraint in order to avoid being drawn into the direct hot war with Russia, Suslov remarked.In addition, the US drone crash may also lessen the Biden administration's apparent appetite in arming the Kiev regime with F-16 in the distant future. Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly called on the Biden administration to arm the Ukrainian military with the fighters. Earlier, it was reported that a few Ukrainian pilots were being evaluated for operating American fighter jets in the US."The prospects of the supplies of F-16 to Ukraine have been minor before this incident. After this incident, those prospects are just non-existent because again, the risks of a direct military clash with Russia proved to be real," said Suslov.For his part, Mizin does not rule out that American hawks will try to use the recent incident in the Black Sea in order to bolster the anti-Russian sentiment and try to re-invigorate the fading enthusiasm among the US public for aiding Kiev.

