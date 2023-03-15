https://sputniknews.com/20230315/wests-climate-injustice-may-cause-catastrophe-in-africa-expert-warns-1108389905.html

West's 'Climate Injustice' May Cause 'Catastrophe' in Africa, Expert Warns

The West's current climate change funding approach to African countries could lead, or "even is leading", to at least three short and long-term problems that might bring some implications for the global community, says expert.

Western states' current climate change funding approach to African countries is characterized by several short- and long-term problems – which might bring destructive implications for the continent, explained Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, director of the Center for Climate Change and Development at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Nigeria, in an interview with Sputnik. According to the UN, despite contributing two or three percent to global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa is among the regions that most suffers from the climate change fallout.Funding of efforts to fight climate change and its destructive impact on Africa was among key topics discussed at the fifth United Nations Conference of Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha. Speaking at the opening of the second part of the сonference on March 9, top African politicians pointed out that their countries are experiencing hunger, human rights violations, armed conflicts, environmental deterioration and natural disasters, as well as economic constraints associated with global turbulence and debt burdens. They stressed that these issues can't be solved in isolation and should be addressed jointly.The African leaders reiterated their calls to relieve Africa's debt and increase investments in the continent in order to counter climate change and address other issues. At the same time, they expressed disappointment over the amount of support the international community has provided so far, saying that much-needed assistance is yet to be delivered, while many countries instead are subject to political interference.According to Okereke, along with the emphasis on loans, another problem of the West's funding approach is that the money in most cases "goes to mitigation [of climate change], whereas adaptation is neglected." The expert argued that western countries believe that such a kind of funding is the easiest way to make decisions on carbon, adding that "essentially, the approach of funding focuses more on carbon reduction than sustainable development."Okereke underlined that the least developed countries lack funding needed to advance their economic goals in an environmentally sustainable manner. He stressed that sustainable development in the African continent requires building critical infrastructure, including roads, seaports, massive irrigation systems wind farms, hydroelectric power – along with other critical projects that meet the needs of sustainable development without compromising the global climate.At the 2009 UN Convention on Climate Change, developed countries committed to a goal of jointly mobilizing US $100 billion a year by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. In autumn 2022, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths asked for more openness in climate financing, as he said he had no idea what had happened to the promised $100 billion a year.According to the Nigerian expert, one of the main reasons for the lack of funding, which he personally does not find "very convincing", is that "developed countries have been complaining that they also have massive investments to make" in their own countries, making them unable to "fund low-carbon development in African countries."The scholar also cited "the rise of far-right parties" in many European countries, as well as in the United States, as one of the possible factors behind the developed nations' failure to keep their promises to poorer countries. He further explained that the aforementioned factor resulted in a "situation where the population was basically against rich countries giving money to Africa to fund their low-carbon development." Such sentiment, he believes, has led to a "shift in the public opinion against aid-based funding."The Alex-Ekwueme Federal University professor assumes that Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change during the administration of the Republican President Donald Trump also had its impact on destabilizing development projects in the African continent, including the construction of some oil pipelines.He also noted that some donors cite corruption and poor project development in Africa as some of the reasons behind this lack of funding, and "to some extent that is valid." Political instability is also one of the key factors listed by the expert.In 2022, developed countries agreed to establish the so called "loss and damage" fund at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in order to help the poorer and less industrialized nations recover from climate change's impact.As for the fund, Okereke said that it is still uncertain whether the initiative is going to be any different from the previous promises of the West. He pointed out that parties are still negotiating the institution, funding mechanisms, and other related issues, adding that he expects the funding to be "lower than in previous cases" if western countries would decide "who gets the money", along with the "the threshold, the hoops, the conditionalities" that would be met for poorer states to receive the funding.

