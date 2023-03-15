International
US Drone Crash in Black Sea Likely 'Unintentional'
US Drone Crash in Black Sea Likely 'Unintentional'
The downing of a US drone in the Black Sea near Crimea was likely an unintentional incident, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
The US MQ-9 drone crashed into the Black Sea as a result of sharp maneuvering, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. Russian fighter jets sent to intercept the aircraft did not come into contact or use weapons against it, the defense ministry said. Price alleged that the US drone was downed as a result of "incompetence" by one of the Russian pilots. The United States claims that the drone lost control after one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck its propeller. The US Defense Department is considering releasing a video of the incident, Price added. Russian Aerospace Forces also recorded the flight of the drone, the defense ministry said. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that he rejected all accusations against the Russian military during a meeting with the State Department, which summoned the diplomat in the wake of the incident. Russia will attempt to retrieve the remains of the drone from the Black Sea, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
US Drone Crash in Black Sea Likely 'Unintentional'

17:23 GMT 15.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The downing of a US drone in the Black Sea near Crimea was likely an unintentional incident, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"The best assessment right now is that it probably was unintentional," Price said during an interview with MSNBC.

The US MQ-9 drone crashed into the Black Sea as a result of sharp maneuvering, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. Russian fighter jets sent to intercept the aircraft did not come into contact or use weapons against it, the defense ministry said.
Price alleged that the US drone was downed as a result of "incompetence" by one of the Russian pilots. The United States claims that the drone lost control after one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck its propeller.
The US Defense Department is considering releasing a video of the incident, Price added.
Russian Aerospace Forces also recorded the flight of the drone, the defense ministry said.
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday that he rejected all accusations against the Russian military during a meeting with the State Department, which summoned the diplomat in the wake of the incident.
Russia will attempt to retrieve the remains of the drone from the Black Sea, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.
