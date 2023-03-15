International
US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Scheme
US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Scheme
"As alleged, Ho Wan Kwok, known to many as ‘Miles Guo,’ led a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of over $1 billion dollars," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.
Kwok is charged with laundering hundreds of millions of stolen funds to conceal the conspiracy’s illegal activities and continue the fraud’s operations, the statement said. The businessman was arrested in New York this morning and will be presented this afternoon, the statement said. Additionally, the US is charging Kwok’s financial advisor Kin Ming Je (William Je) with obstruction of justice, as well as fraud charges. Je is currently at large, the statement said.
US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Scheme

15:57 GMT 15.03.2023
The United States arrested exiled Chinese businessman Ho Wan Kwok, also known as Guo Wengui, on a 12-count indictment for fraud and other crimes, seizing $634 million in alleged criminal proceeds, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.
"As alleged, Ho Wan Kwok, known to many as ‘Miles Guo,’ led a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of over $1 billion dollars," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.
Kwok is charged with laundering hundreds of millions of stolen funds to conceal the conspiracy’s illegal activities and continue the fraud’s operations, the statement said. The businessman was arrested in New York this morning and will be presented this afternoon, the statement said.
Additionally, the US is charging Kwok’s financial advisor Kin Ming Je (William Je) with obstruction of justice, as well as fraud charges. Je is currently at large, the statement said.
