https://sputniknews.com/20230315/us-arrests-exiled-chinese-businessman-seizes-over-630mln-from-alleged-fraud-scheme-1108427771.html

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Scheme

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Scheme

"As alleged, Ho Wan Kwok, known to many as ‘Miles Guo,’ led a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of over $1 billion dollars," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

2023-03-15T15:57+0000

2023-03-15T15:57+0000

2023-03-15T15:59+0000

americas

us

money laundering

fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105974/58/1059745868_113:0:1807:953_1920x0_80_0_0_32ce2c56ad35a2463f462c00838e90ce.jpg

Kwok is charged with laundering hundreds of millions of stolen funds to conceal the conspiracy’s illegal activities and continue the fraud’s operations, the statement said. The businessman was arrested in New York this morning and will be presented this afternoon, the statement said. Additionally, the US is charging Kwok’s financial advisor Kin Ming Je (William Je) with obstruction of justice, as well as fraud charges. Je is currently at large, the statement said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221203/ftx-scandal-is-tip-of-iceberg-how-corruption-flourishes-on-the-hill--in-executive-residence-1104998361.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, money laundering, fraud scheme