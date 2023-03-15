https://sputniknews.com/20230315/twitter-files-deafening-silence-of-mainstream-media-speaks-volumes-1108398605.html
Twitter Files: Deafening Silence of Mainstream Media Speaks Volumes
Twitter Files: Deafening Silence of Mainstream Media Speaks Volumes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ICC opening up a case against Russia, despite ignoring the years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMark Frost - Economist, Professor & ConsultantSabrina Salvati - Activist & PodcasterBenjamin Rubinstein - Community Manager for MintPress NewsIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the International Criminal Court charges against Russia for war crimes, despite its hypocrisy when it comes to Western-led wars.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how the Biden administration will help the bank’s customers recover their money.In the last hour, podcast host Sabrina Salvati spoke to the Fault Lines team about the media blackout regarding the “Twitter files’” revelations.Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Benjamin Rubinstein about the massive protests that took place in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Twitter Files: Deafening Silence of Mainstream Media Speaks Volumes
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the ICC opening up a case against Russia, despite ignoring the years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor & Consultant
Sabrina Salvati - Activist & Podcaster
Benjamin Rubinstein - Community Manager for MintPress News
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the International Criminal Court charges against Russia for war crimes, despite its hypocrisy when it comes to Western-led wars.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost to discuss the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and how the Biden administration will help the bank’s customers recover their money.
In the last hour, podcast host Sabrina Salvati spoke to the Fault Lines team about the media blackout regarding the “Twitter files’” revelations.
Later in the hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Benjamin Rubinstein about the massive protests that took place in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.