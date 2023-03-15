International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230315/the-final-countdown-image-of-star-about-to-go-supernova-snapped-by-space-telescope-1108428380.html
The Final Countdown: Image of Star About to Go Supernova Snapped by Space Telescope
The Final Countdown: Image of Star About to Go Supernova Snapped by Space Telescope
The star seen in the image taken by the Webb Space Telescope appears to be at the stage preceding it going supernova.
2023-03-15T16:50+0000
2023-03-15T17:22+0000
viral
james webb space telescope
star
supernova
image
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108431825_0:422:2001:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd7e4b1ecf410ecc612bbc0bd0db61b.png
A detailed image of a distant star about to meet its explosive demise had been captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and recently shared with the public.The star in question, Wolf-Rayet 124 (WR 124), is located about 15,000 light-years away from Earth, in the constellation Sagitta.The image, which was released by NASA at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, on March 14 shows the star approaching the stage where such celestial bodies go supernova, shedding off its outer layers and producing a spectacle that, when observed from far away, somewhat resembles a cherry blossom.This observation was reportedly performed by the Webb Space Telescope shortly after its launch in 2021.One media outlet also noted that the Hubble Space Telescope also took a picture of WR 124 a few decades ago, but the star in that image "appeared more like a fireball without the delicate details."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108431825_0:235:2001:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_91293b1b0d6d811e847e583cab16da96.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
james webb space telescope, star image
james webb space telescope, star image

The Final Countdown: Image of Star About to Go Supernova Snapped by Space Telescope

16:50 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 15.03.2023)
© Photo : NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production TeamImage of star WR 124 taken by James Webb Space Telescope
Image of star WR 124 taken by James Webb Space Telescope - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2023
© Photo : NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The star seen in the image taken by the Webb Space Telescope appears to be at the stage preceding it going supernova.
A detailed image of a distant star about to meet its explosive demise had been captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and recently shared with the public.
The star in question, Wolf-Rayet 124 (WR 124), is located about 15,000 light-years away from Earth, in the constellation Sagitta.
The image, which was released by NASA at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, on March 14 shows the star approaching the stage where such celestial bodies go supernova, shedding off its outer layers and producing a spectacle that, when observed from far away, somewhat resembles a cherry blossom.

"We’ve never seen it like that before. It’s really exciting," Macarena Garcia Marin, a European Space Agency official involved in the project, said as quoted by media.

This observation was reportedly performed by the Webb Space Telescope shortly after its launch in 2021.
One media outlet also noted that the Hubble Space Telescope also took a picture of WR 124 a few decades ago, but the star in that image "appeared more like a fireball without the delicate details."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала